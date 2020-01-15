



Gonesse, January 15th 2020

MANUTAN GROUP

2019/2020 Q1

In thousands of euros December 31st 2019 December 31st 2018 Turnover like-for-like 191 286 192 612 Contribution of acquired companies* 5 737 0 Total Turnover 197 023 192 612

*Acquisition of Kruizinga finalized in June 2019

During Q1 2019/2020, the Manutan Group's business enjoyed a growth of 2.3% compared to the same quarter of the prior year, including a scope effect of +3.0% related to the acquisition of the Kruizinga company, a +0.2% currency effect and a -1.1% day effect (+0.2% at like-for-like scope, constant exchange rates and number of working days). Turnover amounted to 197.0 million euros, compared with 192.6 million euros for the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

In terms of its operational areas, the Group’s situation is diverse :

In thousands of euros December 31st 2019 December 31st 2018 Enterprises 148,959 144,665 South 71,687 70,059 Centre 35,613 30,877 West 26,852 26,709 North 8,995 10,867 Est 5,812 6,153 Local Authorities 48,064 47,947 South 48,064 47,947 TOTAL Group 197,023 192,612





At constant scope, exchange rates and number of working days 1st

Quarter 2nd

Quarter 3rd

Quarter 4th

Quarter Financial Year Enterprises -0.6% -0.6% South 3.6% 3.6% Centre -2.7% -2.7% West -3.7% -3.7% North -14.3% -14.3% Est -1.1% -1.1% Local Authorities 2.8% 2.8% South 2.8% 2.8% TOTAL Group 0.2% 0.2%





The Group’s performance was driven by South area, both in the Enterprises division and Local Authorities division, posting growth of +3.6% and + 2.8% respectively compared to the first quarter of the previous year. Note that the performance of the North zone is still impacted by the anticipated slowdown in activity in the main market, in Sweden, as well as by a strategic repositioning.

For the rest of the financial year, the Group will continue implementing its development strategy while maintaining its mid-term investment plan. The Group will carry on actively seeking external growth targets.

