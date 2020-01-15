Net asset value (NAV) of Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) unit as at end of December 2019 amounted to 1.3470 EUR per unit. Compared to the previous month, NAV increased by +0.97%. The NAV increase was mainly affected by the operating performance of properties, positive portfolio year-end valuations and cash flow hedge reserve movement during the month. The summary of property valuations will be published on the Fund`s webpage on the 5th week the latest. More information about the results of the valuations and portfolio performance will be provided in the annual report. The Fund earned an unaudited consolidated net profit of EUR 1,395 thousand in December 2019.

Additional information:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com

www.baltichorizon.com

The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS. Both the Fund and the Management Company are supervised by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.

Distribution: GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Stockholm, www.baltichorizon.com