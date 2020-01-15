Austin, TX, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightspeed Systems has again been honored by top ed-tech publication, Tech & Learning magazine, its 2019 Awards of Excellence contest. Each year, Tech & Learning strives to highlight the best ed-tech solutions for schools. Lightspeed was recognized for its all-in-one platform, Relay, within the category: Best Use in a District.

A judge writes about the winner, “Relay by Lightspeed Systems is used to provide students with access to the resources they need without exposing them to inappropriate content,” and continues, “the fact that it’s CIPA compliant and cloud-based is excellent.”

Relay is a district-wide solution that gives schools all the tools they need to make digital learners safe and successful:

Protecting students from inappropriate content as well as self-harm, cyberbullying, and violence

Empowering teachers to keep students focused and engaged in the classroom

Ensuring the right apps, content, and device features are available to learners

Reporting on all use and activity to drive high ROI, adoption, and student data privacy

Relay is the only solution that provides all of these tools in an integrated cloud platform and works across all operating systems and devices.

Lightspeed Systems VP of Marketing, Amy Bennett, states, “it’s an honor to be recognized by a publication like Tech & Learning that focuses on education and helping schools solve their unique challenge – just like we do.”

About Lightspeed Systems

For over 20 years, Lightspeed Systems has built smart solutions to the challenges schools face when implementing technology. Partnered with 6,500 districts in the United States and 28,000 schools around the world, Lightspeed Systems offers integrated filtering, management, monitoring, and protection for schools through its groundbreaking platform, Relay. Headquartered in Austin, TX (with offices in Portland and the U.K.), Lightspeed protects over 15 million students in 35 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.lightspeedsystems.com.

