MOUNT PROSPECT, IL, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Boards of Pharmacy® (NABP®) has awarded Verified-Accredited Device Integrity Program® (VDIP®) accreditation to Home Aide Diagnostics, Inc, located in Deerfield Beach, FL. Home Aide Diagnostics, Inc, is the first organization to become VDIP-accredited by NABP.

Home Aide Diagnostics, Inc, provides home-based medical equipment and supplies to pharmacies and durable medical equipment businesses in the United States and the US territory of Puerto Rico.

According to the American Diabetes Association, diagnosed diabetes costs Americans more than $327 billion per year. With costs on the rise, this highly profitable area of health care creates an environment that gives rise to a gray market in the largely unregulated over-the-counter (OTC) medical device distribution business. NABP created the VDIP accreditation for business entities that distribute medical devices often designated as medium to high risk by Food and Drug Administration, specifically, diagnostic devices such as diabetes medical supplies eligible for reimbursement.

VDIP accreditation is a resource for industry and regulatory bodies that establish uniform safeguards meant to protect the public health. This voluntary accreditation process requires distributors to demonstrate compliance to a comprehensive set of standards and best practices in safely distributing diagnostic OTC medical devices to pharmacies and additional organizations. These safeguards are especially needed to curb the high level of fraud, waste, and abuse for these products.

“NABP congratulates Home Aide Diagnostics, Inc, on becoming the first organization to be awarded VDIP accreditation,” says NABP President Jack W. “Jay” Campbell IV, JD, RPh. “This important milestone proudly displays Home Aide Diagnostics, Inc’s pivotal role and commitment to protecting the public health from counterfeit medical devices. Home Aide Diagnostics, Inc’s enthusiasm for undergoing VDIP accreditation displays its facility’s ongoing commitment to preventing counterfeit medical devices and products from entering the US drug and device supply.”

For additional information about VDIP accreditation, please visit nabp.pharmacy/programs/vdip/.

NABP is the independent, international, and impartial Association that assists its state member boards and jurisdictions for the purpose of protecting the public health. Visit nabp.pharmacy to learn more.

Larissa Doucette National Association of Boards of Pharmacy 847/391-4405 help@nabp.pharmacy