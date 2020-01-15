PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GF Management, a leading hotel ownership and management company with more than 70 upscale and midscale U.S. hotels and resorts in its portfolio, today announced a company rebrand, including a name change to ‘GF Hotels & Resorts.’



The reimagined title reflects GF Hotels & Resorts’ evolution and refinement of its business strategy, and is the most recent move in the firm's journey to further increase its operations beyond receiverships and turnarounds, and to enhance the wide range of hospitality management solutions it's able to provide its clients and properties.

GF Management was founded in 1988, when Ken Kochenour, CEO, realized his dream of creating his own company. Kochenour found an investor to back the acquisition of his first property, the Holiday Inn in Harrisburg, PA, and GF Management officially came to fruition.

The 30 years that followed led the former GF Management to success through the management of a vast portfolio of hospitality assets, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, catering facilities, casinos and golf courses. During this time period, GF prevailed nationally and became well-known for providing superior hospitality management, ownership and consulting services, with a spotlight on its’ short-term third-party management, turnarounds and receivership capabilities.

In 2015, GF began to refine its business strategy and amplify its pursuit of long-term third-party management contracts and new development projects after acquiring several premium, full-service properties in primary and secondary markets. This change of strategy proved to be successful as reflected by the subsequent procurement of the 408-room Westin Chicago Northwest in Itasca, Illinois; 299-room DoubleTree by Hilton Colorado Springs Hotel in Colorado Springs, Colorado; 353-room DoubleTree Orlando Airport, in Orlando, Florida; and the 308 room Courtyard Lake Buena Vista in Orlando FL. Additionally, the company expanded its regional support offices to Florida, North Carolina, Texas and Colorado.

Today, the values of GF Hotels & Resorts stem from the Mission and Vision philosophies of the company: to provide superior hospitality property management, ownership and consulting services that yield sustainable profits for the company’s partners—by way of unrivalled guest services and nurtured employee growth, stemming from a genuine sense of responsibility.

“I can’t think of a more exciting time in our history,” said Kochenour. “We remain a beacon within the hospitality industry and see even further opportunities for growth. GF Hotels & Resorts will represent our evolution and the collection of services offered.”

Since its founding, GF Hotels & Resorts has operated more than 500 hotels in 45 states, arming them each with an unparalleled level of experience and talent that has translated into superior hotel operations, smart partner relationships, industry success and award-winning guest satisfaction. The company aims to continue its legacy as a premier leader in the hospitality industry, recognized for providing exceptional experiences for both guests and employees.

To learn more about the GF Hotels & Resorts’ rebrand, please contact Candice Kochenour, Agency Representative, at (610) 805-9086 or candice@wwhospitality.com.

About GF Hotels & Resorts

GF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City Philadelphia. With approximately 70 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses in 21 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional and financial clients. Many of GF’s core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and therein provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.

GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its’ 32 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine , Hotel Management and Lodging Magazine , GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry.

The company is currently seeking to expand its portfolio of full-service ownership and management assignments through long-term contracts and joint-venture investment opportunities. For more information about GF Hotels & Resorts call 215-972-2235 or visit www.GFHotels.com .

