Vantage will be showcasing its certified Pacer Single Rider Electric Vehicle, the 12” HD INFINITY Steering Column and 12” HD INFINITY Roof Mount systems.

Vantage TAG Systems anticipate sales to exceed $1 million at the show

SURREY, British Columbia, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Tag Systems. (OTC: DSGT), a leading golf technology company, announces today that the Company will exhibit its innovative technology products at the 2020 PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, Florida in Booth #3157.

The 67th Annual PGA Merchandise Show, is the largest international golf business event in the world with more than 40,000 industry influencers including PGA Professionals, manufacturers, course owners, industry VIPs and decision-makers.

Vantage Tag Systems has developed a new affordable game plan designed for every golf course world-wide. This program will allow the golf course to manage its entire operations 24/7, generate new cash flow streams, 100% warranty, increase Pace of Play, manage staff, spent less and keep your customers satisfied. With the new program taking immediate effect the sales expectations in 2020 should substantially increase.

“Our company leads the industry in reducing the costs of operations for golf, turf and utility fleets. If it moves, we can tag it for pennies a day. Our flagship product, the patented TAG, is a benchmark in advanced GPS, tracking and reporting for Fleet Management. Last year VANTAGE TAG GOLF received over $1 million in orders during and immediately following the show from Vantage products and RAPTOR sales. Given the breadth and new functionality and quality of our products and the new marketing/pricing program, we expect to generate significantly more than that at this show. Many have already expressed interest and made appointments to specifically see our suite of offerings in Orlando. We now have the production capacity and installation teams to turn interest into sales at a far quicker rate,” said company President and CEO, Robert Silzer, Sr.

About VANTAGE TAG SYSTEMS INC (VTS)

Vantage Tag Systems provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses and other avenues that allow for remote management of the course's fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Their clients use VTS's unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, improve the efficiency plus profitability of their fleet operations, increase safety, and enhance customer satisfaction. VTS has grown to become a leader in the category of Fleet Management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in over vehicles worldwide. VTS is now aggressively branching into several new streams of revenue, through programmatic advertising, licensing and distribution, as well as expanding into Commercial Fleet Management, RAPTOR, a single rider golf cart, and Agricultural applications. Additional information is available at http://vantage-tag.com/

