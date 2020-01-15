Kyoto, Japan and Geneva, Switzerland, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM (TSE: 6963) and STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, today announced it signed a multi-year silicon carbide (SiC) wafers supply agreement with SiCrystal, a ROHM group company having a top share of SiC wafers in Europe. The agreement governs the supply of over 120 million dollars of advanced 150mm silicon carbide wafers by SiCrystal to STMicroelectronics during this period of demand ramp-up for silicon carbide power devices.

“This additional long-term SiC substrate supply agreement comes on top of the external capacity we have already secured and the internal capacity we are ramping. It will enable ST to increase the volume and balance of the wafers we will need to meet the strong demand ramp-up from customers for automotive and industrial programs over the next years”, said Jean-Marc Chery, President and CEO of STMicroelectronics.

“SiCrystal is a group company of ROHM, a leading company of SiC, and has been manufacturing SiC wafers for many years. We are very pleased to enter into this supply agreement with our longstanding customer ST. We will continue to support our partner to expand silicon carbide business by ramping up wafer quantities continuously and by providing reliable quality at all times”, said Dr. Robert Eckstein, President and CEO of SiCrystal, a ROHM group company.

The adoption of power solutions with SiCs is accelerating in both the automotive and industrial markets. With this agreement, the two companies will contribute to the widespread use of SiC in these markets.

About STMicroelectronics

ST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at the heart of everyday life. ST’s products are found everywhere today, and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices.

By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for life.augmented.

In 2018, the Company’s net revenues were $9.66 billion, serving more than 100,000 customers worldwide.

More information on ST can be found at www.st.com.

About ROHM

Founded in 1958, ROHM provides LSI and discrete semiconductors characterized by outstanding quality and reliability for a broad range of markets, including automotive, industrial and consumer market via its global development and sales network.

In the analog power field, ROHM proposes the suitable solution for each application with power devices such as SiC, driver ICs to maximize their performance, and peripheral components such as transistors, diodes and resistors.

More information on ROHM can be found at www.rohm.com

About SiCrystal

SiCrystal, a ROHM group company, is one of the global market leaders for monocrystalline silicon carbide wafers. SiCrystal’s advanced semiconductor substrates provide the basis for the high efficient use of electrical energy in electric vehicles, fast charging stations, renewable energies and in various fields of industrial applications.

More information on SiCrystal can be found at www.sicrystal.de

