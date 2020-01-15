Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia (Commission) has launched its “Fight Utility Scams” website to equip utility consumers with information about individuals impersonating utility representatives over the phone, online or in-person. These scammers frequently threaten residents and business owners with disconnection of service if they don't pay them immediately. With the increase in reported scams, the Commission has created an online consumer resource guide that provides information on what to do if you are targeted by a scammer. The website is a one-stop shop for consumer tips, videos, and community resources. “Being informed is the best way to protect yourself against utility scams,” stated Willie L. Phillips, Chairman of the Public Service Commission. “We want utility consumers to feel empowered by taking control of the conversation. This website raises awareness and educates customers about the warning signs of a utility scam, so consumers know what to do.” Throughout the year, the Commission will continue to highlight the most common scams and tactics scammers use to steal money and personal information from utility customers. To learn how to avoid scams and to stay current on information, visit www.dcpsc.org/FightUtilityScams. The Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia is an independent agency established by Congress in 1913 to regulate electric, natural gas, and telecommunications companies in the District of Columbia.

Kellie Didigu Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia 202-626-5124 kdidigu@psc.dc.gov