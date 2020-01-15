Company Release no. 5/2020

To: NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S

Copenhagen, Denmark, 15 January 2020

Veloxis Pharmaceuticals: Reporting of Managers' and Closely Associated Persons' Transactions in Veloxis-Shares and Financial Instruments Linked Hereto

Today, Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S (OMX: VELO) ("Veloxis") announces the attached reporting of transactions in Veloxis-shares and financial instruments linked hereto made by managers as well as persons closely associated with them, pursuant to Article 19(3) of EU Regulation 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation).

The sale of shares and warrants mentioned in the attached reporting relates to completion of the recommended voluntary public offer made by Asahi Kasei Pharma Denmark A/S, please refer to company release no. 3/2020.

For more information, please contact:

Craig A. Collard Ira Duarte

CEO CFO

Phone: +1 919-591-3090

Email: IR@Veloxis.com

This announcement has been prepared both in English and Danish. In the event of any discrepancies between the English and Danish version, the English version shall prevail.

Attachments:

Notifications pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation

About Veloxis

Veloxis is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of transplant patients. A Danish company, Veloxis operates in the U.S. through Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, USA. Veloxis has successfully developed Envarsus XR (tacrolimus extended-release tablets) based upon the company's unique and patented delivery technology, MeltDose®, which is designed to enhance the absorption and bioavailability of select orally administered drugs. The company is focused on the direct commercialization of Envarsus XR in the U.S., expansion of partnerships for markets around the world, and acquisition of assets utilized in transplant patients and by adjacent medical specialties. Veloxis is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen under the trading symbol OMX: VELO. For further information, please visit www.veloxis.com .

Disclaimer

The Offer is made neither directly nor indirectly in any jurisdiction where this would constitute a violation of the legislation within the jurisdiction in question. This announcement and other documents regarding the Offer must not be sent, forwarded or distributed in any other way within a jurisdiction where this would constitute a violation of legislation within said jurisdiction, including in particular in Canada, Japan, Australia or South Africa. This announcement does not constitute an offer or invitation to sell or buy shares in Veloxis. The Offer is made solely on the basis of the offer document prepared and published by Asahi Kasei Pharma Denmark which contains the complete terms and conditions of the Offer. Shareholders and warrant holders in Veloxis are encouraged to read the offer document, the board statement and any associated documents as these contain important information on the Offer.

The Offer is being made in the United States of America in accordance with Section 14(e) of, and Regulation 14E promulgated under, the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the ''Exchange Act''), subject, with respect to the offer to purchase outstanding shares, to the exemption provided by Rule 14d-1(c) under the Exchange Act and otherwise in accordance with the requirements of Danish law. Pursuant to one or more exemptions provided in Rule 14e-5(b) of the Exchange Act, Asahi Kasei Pharma Denmark or its nominees, or its brokers (acting as agents of Asahi Kasei Pharma Denmark or in a similar capacity), may, from time to time, purchase or make arrangements to purchase Veloxis shares and warrants outside of the United States, other than pursuant to the Offer during the period where the Offer remains open for acceptance.

Attachments