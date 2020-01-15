San Francisco, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that it has expanded its corporate finance practice in San Francisco with the addition of Bill Veatch and Catherine Hagerty, who join as partners from Reed Smith.



Veatch has extensive transactional experience in banking, equipment leasing, venture lending and leasing, cross-border leasing and vendor finance. He focuses much of his practice on advising financial institutions and technology clients on the structuring of global equipment and software vendor programs, including the sale and securitization of receivables.

Hagerty advises financial institutions and other lenders, borrowers and equipment leasing companies on the structuring, documentation and administration of various forms of complex debt financings. Her leasing experience focuses on the lifespan of equipment, including vendor agreements, sale and leasebacks, lease originations, cross-border leases and restructurings.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“Bill and Catherine are highly regarded corporate finance lawyers who represent a wide range of clients in deals worth billions of dollars. They are exactly what we are looking for as we grow our West Coast presence.”

Gene Lewis, Head of Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Business Practice, commented:

“Bill and Catherine have a strong track record of guiding clients through complex transactions. They will provide innovative solutions and outstanding service to our clients in the financial institution and technology sectors.”

Veatch, who authored The New Logic of the Law, Vol. 1 – Building a Foundation for Artificial Intelligence Applications in the Law, said:

“We were attracted to Norton Rose Fulbright’s advancements in artificial intelligence and natural language capabilities. Our clients will benefit from the firm’s innovative approach in this space.”

Hagerty, who also has extensive experience working on complex structured finance transactions, added:

"The companies we represent face increasingly difficult matters that span many jurisdictions. Norton Rose Fulbright has the right experience in the places our clients do business, and our practices will benefit greatly.”

Admitted to practice in California, Veatch received his JD from the University of California Hastings College of Law, his LLB from the University of Manitoba and his BA from the University of Winnipeg. Hagerty, who is licensed to practice in California and New York, earned her JD at Duke University School of Law and her BA at William & Mary.



