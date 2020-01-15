New York, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing demand for natural aroma ingredients coupled with high investment in R&D of aroma ingredients are fueling the market growth.
According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Active Cosmetic Ingredients (ACI) market was valued at USD 3,072.1 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 5,185.7 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.6%. In recent years, consumers are getting more inclined towards natural and organic cosmetics. The younger consumers are prioritizing meaning over materialism and are demanding more authentic, transparent, and natural ingredients. In the case of ACI market, plant-based or bio-active ingredients have witnessed a rapid demand and adoption. Moreover, with the increase in demand for cosmetic, there has been an increase in product launches by companies operating in the industry. The companies have been launching products and are collaborating with other players to expand their presence globally. For instance, In November 2019, Clariant AG partnered with Plant Advanced Technologies to develop powerful plant-based active ingredients for cosmetics.
Owing to the increasing multiple public controversies, such as contaminations and product adulterations, concerns associated with parabens and sulfates, industries such as the food & beverage, personal care, and cosmetics have witnessed significant changes. In recent years, the cosmetics industry has also been looking for partners enabling better transparency of information along the whole supply chain. For instance, DNA Gensee, a French bio-tech laboratory offers DNA-based analysis to ensure the quality and safety of supplies. This allows players in the cosmetics industry to have some factual data on the authenticity of what they have bought and to know whether what was supplied is in adherence with the R&D specifications.
Europe accounted for USD 1,054.3 million in 2018 and is projected to grow significantly in the forecast period. With the socio-demographic changes in Europe, the demand for natural ingredients for cosmetics and related products have witnessed a significant increase. According to the Centre for the Promotion of Imports from developing countries (CBI), with the rising ageing population in the region, the demand for natural ingredients with active properties, such as anti-ageing has increased significantly. Skincare cosmetics, including creams, serums, eye creams and face masks have gained widespread popularity. Other cosmetics with an increased demand include antiwrinkle, anti-pigmentation and anti-stretch mark products. This is expected to boost demand for ACI in the upcoming years.
