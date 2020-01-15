New York, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing demand for natural aroma ingredients coupled with high investment in R&D of aroma ingredients are fueling the market growth.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Active Cosmetic Ingredients (ACI) market was valued at USD 3,072.1 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 5,185.7 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.6%. In recent years, consumers are getting more inclined towards natural and organic cosmetics. The younger consumers are prioritizing meaning over materialism and are demanding more authentic, transparent, and natural ingredients. In the case of ACI market, plant-based or bio-active ingredients have witnessed a rapid demand and adoption. Moreover, with the increase in demand for cosmetic, there has been an increase in product launches by companies operating in the industry. The companies have been launching products and are collaborating with other players to expand their presence globally. For instance, In November 2019, Clariant AG partnered with Plant Advanced Technologies to develop powerful plant-based active ingredients for cosmetics.

Owing to the increasing multiple public controversies, such as contaminations and product adulterations, concerns associated with parabens and sulfates, industries such as the food & beverage, personal care, and cosmetics have witnessed significant changes. In recent years, the cosmetics industry has also been looking for partners enabling better transparency of information along the whole supply chain. For instance, DNA Gensee, a French bio-tech laboratory offers DNA-based analysis to ensure the quality and safety of supplies. This allows players in the cosmetics industry to have some factual data on the authenticity of what they have bought and to know whether what was supplied is in adherence with the R&D specifications.

Europe accounted for USD 1,054.3 million in 2018 and is projected to grow significantly in the forecast period. With the socio-demographic changes in Europe, the demand for natural ingredients for cosmetics and related products have witnessed a significant increase. According to the Centre for the Promotion of Imports from developing countries (CBI), with the rising ageing population in the region, the demand for natural ingredients with active properties, such as anti-ageing has increased significantly. Skincare cosmetics, including creams, serums, eye creams and face masks have gained widespread popularity. Other cosmetics with an increased demand include antiwrinkle, anti-pigmentation and anti-stretch mark products. This is expected to boost demand for ACI in the upcoming years.

Further key findings from the report suggest

UV Filters accounted for 11.9% of the market in 2019. Increasing concerns about skin diseases and growing awareness over the risk of skin cancer associated with overexposure to the sun’s UV light is generating enormous opportunities for the manufacturers to invest in this business.

Powder ingredients are anticipated to dominate the industry. Powder ingredients work well with young or oily skin as they tend to adsorb oily residue. Thus, most of the oily skin regulators formulations are formulated in powder form. For instance, activated charcoal powder is a highly adsorptive component with multiple nano pores allowing it to adsorb impurities and oil present in the skin and hair.

The adoption of active ingredients for treatment of acne is likely to increase in the forecast period. Acne is considered to be one of the key dermatological issues faced globally. Based on the American Academy of Dermatology, acne is among the most common skin condition in the U.S. and affects approximately 50 million Americans annually. Thus, over the last few decades, cosmetic companies have been introducing various products to resolve issues related to acne. These products include various active ingredients such as salicylic acid, glycolic acid, and retinol, which provide a multi-prolonged approach.

Europe is likely to witness a significant CAGR owing to increasing demand from countries such as France, Germany and the U.K. According to a key German skincare brand, skincare is more about wellness and efficacy to the Germans, and thus, they are more focused on ingredients than just finding something considered to be luxurious or pampering experience. Thus, a large share of the German skincare is built upon a stripped back routine of cleansing, toning and moisturizing that supports the skin’s natural renewal process. Similarly, in France, trends such as achieving radiant skin free from imperfections are prevalent. Thus, the market for active ingredients is forecasted to grow in the region.

Key participants in the market include BASF SE, Croda International, DOW Chemicals, Clariant AG, Ashland Global Holdings, Lonza Group, Solvay S.A, Evonik Industries, Givaudan, and Symrise AG. Croda International is a European specialty chemical company found in 1925. The company offers active cosmetic ingredients through its subsidiary Sederma. The company offers a wide range of cosmetic ingredients for skin and hair care products, which are internationally sold to all significant cosmetic manufacturers.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Active Cosmetic Ingredients market on the basis of ingredient, form, source, functionality, end-use, distribution channel, and region:



