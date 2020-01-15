Foothill Ranch, CA, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Community Management (PCM), an Associa® company, will be hosting a legislative update seminar for HOA board members on January 29, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Docent Brewing in San Juan Capistrano, CA.



The event will feature local legal expert, Matt Plaxton of Tinnelly Law Group, who will provide information to residents and board members on several topics, including community association law and changes in the California legislature.



“Professional Community Management strives to provide the most up-to-date information to our board members and residents. Understanding governing documents and the laws that impact associations is essential to board member success,” stated Wendy Bucknum, Professional Community Management vice president of developer relations. “Our industry expert will discuss legislation impacting elections, balconies, and other changes affecting homeowner associations so board members can stay current and lead their community with confidence.”



To attend the seminar, please email Jessica Flicker at jessica.flicker@associa.us.



