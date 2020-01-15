MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R3 Continuum (R3c), a global leader in workplace behavioral health, has launched its new Executive Optimization suite of services, which helps to professionally, discreetly, and compassionately protect and cultivate the wellbeing of an organization’s executive leaders in order to optimize performance, promote thriving and build a competitive advantage.

Executives shoulder enormous responsibility and expectations that can often lead to mental fatigue or burnout. Often the strengths that make executives highly capable leaders in the first place – things like stamina, resiliency, ability to navigate challenging circumstances and develop others – are the same qualities that prevent them from leveraging support when they could use it. However, behavioral health issues from personal and professional stress can develop at any point. In fact, 88 percent of leaders report that work is a primary source of stress in their lives and having a leadership role increases that level of stress. Unaddressed, these issues can impact a leader’s health, behavior, wellbeing and performance, and for executive leaders this can often have a ripple effect in their spheres of influence. R3c’s innovative and tailored solution offers professional support that uniquely addresses the demands of executive leadership to optimize wellbeing and performance.

“We are supporting executives in becoming the best leader they can be,” said R3 Continuum President Jim Mortensen. “With our Executive Optimization services, we see executives thrive professionally and personally as they leverage tailored coaching, consulting, and training focused on wellbeing and resilience in the face of the unique demands that come with their level of leadership.”

The Executive Optimization suite of services features three main areas of service delivery: Coaching, Consulting, and Training.

Coaching services include:

Career Transition Coaching

360 Executive Feedback and Coaching

Burnout and Happiness Coaching

Mental Performance Coaching

Consulting services include:

Conduct Mitigation

Behavioral Health and Complex Treatment Advisory

Addiction and Accountability Partnering

Training services include:

Behavioral Health Awareness and Response Training

Customized Behavioral Health Training

For the last 30 years, R3c has been providing behavioral health solutions to workplaces across the United States. Annually, the company responds to more than 18,000 disruptive events in the workplace, with an average of 1,500 per month. Some notable events that R3 Continuum has provided immediate and ongoing support in the wake of are: September 11; the Las Vegas shooting; Hurricanes Katrina, Andrew, Harvey, Maria, Irma, Sandy and Florence; the Boston Marathon bombing; the 2017 California wildfires; the Joplin, Kansas, tornado, the Miracle on the Hudson, the Japan Tohoku earthquake and tsunami, the San Bernardino workplace shooting; the Virginia Tech shooting; the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting and many other relatively smaller scale disruptions in the workplace (e.g., mass layoffs, rioting, death of an employee, power abuse by leadership, catastrophic injury, etc.). With the addition of the Executive Optimization suite of services R3c has enhanced their ability to provide behavioral health support to all levels of an organization.

“Through R3c’s services I learned a lot about myself that will be extremely helpful in addressing a core issue that has pushed yet perplexed me most of my adult life,” said one executive coaching customer.

