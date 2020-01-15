LAS VEGAS and IRVING, Texas, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Promotional Products Association International (PPAI; ppai.org) opened The PPAI Expo 2020 this Tuesday, January 14. The annual event is the world’s largest and longest running promotional products industry trade show and is projecting a pre-registered attendance of more than 13,000 distributors from more than 4,300 companies and 30 countries.



Promotional products industry professionals from around the globe are in Las Vegas to experience this year’s most sought-after promotional products from more than 1,200 exhibitors, including more than 165 that are exhibiting for the first time. The show floor is sold out this year with more than 3,100 booths occupying one million square feet of the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. The 20,000-plus show participants also have access to more than 115 educational sessions and networking events. The entirety of the show is running from January 12-16.



State of the Industry Keynote

During the keynote luncheon January 15, PPAI will host a State of the Industry panel with PPAI President and CEO, Paul Bellantone, CAE; PPAI Chair of the Board Brittany David, MAS, and PPAI Incoming-Chair of the Board Ira Neaman, MAS.



Speaker Lineup

General session and keynote speakers include Molley Fletcher, Brian Nemtin and Dr. Rick Rigsby, three successful entrepreneurs, inspirational-thought leaders, best-selling authors, brand strategists and motivation experts. This year, The PPAI Expo will reveal the latest trends and innovations in promotional marketing and advertising, branded merchandise, incentives, recognition and awards, as well as new, eco-friendly and Made In the USA products, all under one roof at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.



What’s New and Exciting?

The PPAI Expo is known for its elevated experiences that drive excitement and engagement on the show floor. This year the Expo will once again delight attendees with crowd-pleasing pop-up experiences. Viewers will need to be on the lookout for stimulating pop-ups that include a roaming photobooth, strolling magicians, goat yoga (currently sold-out), and the ever-popular puppies. Additional snack favorites will include donut stands, a bacon bar and nitro cold brew stations, as well as colorful snack breaks that match the new show décor.

The EXPO Live interactive stage will stream live product demonstrations and interviews with notable Expo speakers, exhibitors and industry leaders. The PPAI Fashion Show, new this year, will also be conducted on January 15. Additionally, there will be a virtual reality booth where attendees can play virtual games.



This year, PPAI will introduce Professional Development Domes on the trade-show floor at the back of the 900 Aisle. The Product Pavilions will add a new Giving Back Products section in 2020. Also, Expo Operations has changed the look and feel of the show with all-new structure and signage upgrades. Guests will be met with a unique look to The PPAI Expo with the new murmuration design.



What are the Key Pavilions to See at The PPAI Expo?

There's only one place to be for new, hot, green and USA products at The PPAI Expo: the Product Pavilion Sneak Peek. Each year, thousands of attendees stream through the Product Pavilions, taking notes and making plans. This highly anticipated part of the show gives attendees an incredible opportunity to create a game plan, so they can map out the products they want to see, the suppliers they want to meet.



The Product Pavilion is where attendees go to see the best in New Products, Green Products, Made In The USA Products, Express Ship Products, Giving Back Products and 1st-Time Exhibitor Products all in one place. It's a sampling of the latest products waiting on the massive show floor.



The PPAI Expo opens daily at 9:30 am



Next year, The PPAI Expo will return to the Mandalay Bay Convention Center from January 10-14, 2021.



About The PPAI Expo

The PPAI Expo brings together, on average, more than 13,000 promotional consultants from nearly 4,000 distributor companies for a five-day event in Las Vegas. The PPAI Expo features education sessions and networking events and more than 1,200 exhibiting supplier companies, including many first-time exhibitors, presenting hundreds of thousands of promotional products occupying more than one million square feet of exhibit space in the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. With thousands of participants from the U.S. and 30 countries worldwide, the total economic impact of visitor spending during The PPAI Expo is estimated at more than $30 million by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.



About PPAI

Founded in 1903, the Promotional Products Association International (PPAI; ppai.org) is the world’s largest and oldest not-for-profit association serving more than 15,800 corporate members of the $24.7 billion-dollar promotional products industry, which is comprised of more than 40,500 businesses and a workforce of more than 533,000 professionals. PPAI represents the industry in Washington, D.C., and advocates on its behalf. PPAI operates The PPAI Expo, the industry’s largest trade show; provides the leading promotional products safety and compliance program, a prestigious professional development and certification program; and publishes industry trade journals and publications. The multibillion-dollar industry includes wearables, writing instruments, calendars, drinkware and many other items, usually imprinted with a company’s name, logo or message. For more information, visit PPAI.org and find us on Twitter @PPAI_HQ, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest.

