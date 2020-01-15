EDMONTON, Alberta, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: MR.UN) today announced that the Trustees of the REIT have declared cash distributions of $0.05625 per unit for the months of January, February and March 2020, unchanged from previous months.



The January, February and March distributions will be payable as follows:

Month Record Date Distribution Date Distribution Amount January 2020 January 31, 2020 February 14, 2020 $0.05625 per unit February 2020 February 28, 2020 March 16, 2020 $0.05625 per unit March 2020 March 31, 2020 April 15, 2020 $0.05625 per unit

Melcor REIT also announced that results for fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 will be released on Thursday, March 5, 2020 after market close. Management will host a conference call at 11:00 am ET (9:00 am MT) on Friday, March 6, 2020.

Q4 Conference Call

Toronto area: 416-340-2216

Toll free: 1-800-377-0758

Webcast & Replay

The call will also be webcast (listen only) at www.gowebcasting.com/10462 . A replay of the call will be available at the same URL shortly after the call is concluded.

About Melcor REIT

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canada. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 39 properties representing approximately 3.2 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan and Kelowna, British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.melcorREIT.ca .

Contact Information: Investor Relations Nicole Forsythe Director, Corporate Communications Tel: 1.855.673.6931