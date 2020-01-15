TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G. Scott Paterson (the “Acquiror”) announces that on January 15, 2020 he exercised 500,000 common share purchase warrants in the capital of QYOU Media Inc. (the “Company”) at a price of $0.06 per share to acquire 500,000 common shares of the Company, for an aggregate exercise price of $30,000. The Acquiror exercised the warrants for investment purposes.



Prior to the exercise of the warrants, the Acquiror beneficially owned and controlled an aggregate of 15,209,194 common shares in the capital of the Company, representing 8.80% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company prior to the exercise. Subsequent to the exercise of the warrants, the Acquiror beneficially owns and controls an aggregate of 15,709,194 common shares of the Company, representing 9.06% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company following the exercise. In addition, if the Acquiror exercised all of the warrants, stock options and restricted share units of the Company held by the Acquiror which are exercisable within sixty days of his original warrant exercise, he would beneficially own and control an aggregate of 23,562,834 shares of the Company, representing 13.01% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. The warrants of the Company held by the Acquiror have exercise prices ranging from $0.06-$0.37. Of the stock options of the Company held by the Acquiror which are exercisable as described above, 748,640 of such options have an exercise price of $0.50, and 130,000 of such options have an exercise price of $0.075.

For more information, or to obtain a copy of the subject early warning report, please contact Warren Barnes, Interim Chief Financial Officer at 1-613-843-6391.