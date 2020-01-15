VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Free and Open Indo-Pacific: Charting a Common Approach international conference is the first of its kind in Canada to facilitate a dialogue on geopolitical issues in the Indo-Pacific and will convene January 22-23, 2020 at the Pan Pacific Hotel in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Hosted by the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada, with the support of government and private sector partners, this invitation-only forum will serve as a venue for informed scholarship and policy discussion to develop a strategy and response to regional issues surrounding the Indo-Pacific, an emerging geopolitical construct that extends from the Indian Ocean to the Pacific.
Speakers and Special Guests include:
Media availability is limited and media representatives who wish to cover conference media opportunities must register by 1 pm PT (4 pm ET) on Friday, January 17, 2020 with valid media credentials.
Media Opportunities:
Event: Media availability; Luncheon Keynote Presentation featuring Admiral (Retired) Scott Swift, Former Commander, US Pacific Fleet.
Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Location: Crystal Pavilion B & C, Pan Pacific Hotel, 300–999 Canada Place, Vancouver, BC.
Time: 11:30 a.m. PT
Note: Media should arrive by 11:15 a.m. PT; lunch will be served to registered media only. Please be advised that space is limited.
---
Event: Photo opportunity/media scrum; ‘FOIP Conference Summary Statement’ with key conference stakeholders.
Date: Thursday, January 23, 2020
Location: Atrium Boardroom, Pan Pacific Hotel, 300–999 Canada Place, Vancouver, BC.
Time: 12:10 p.m. PT
Note: Media should arrive by 12: p.m. PT.
---
Event: Pre-conference telephone interviews and onsite one-on-one interviews with FOIP 2020 speakers and special guests from Asia or Canada; available by special request only.
Date: January 17-21, 2020
APF Canada Communications Manager, Michael Roberts via michael.roberts@asiapacific.ca subject line, FOIP 2020 Media Request.
Associated link
The Free and Open Indo-Pacific: Charting a Common Approach conference agenda.
https://www.asiapacific.ca/sites/default/files/foip_agenda_media.pdf
Contact
Michael Roberts
Communications Manager
Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada
michael.roberts@asiapacfic.ca
FOIP 2020 DAYTIME SESSIONS (CLOSED TO THE MEDIA)
Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada
Vancouver, British Columbia, CANADA
