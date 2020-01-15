DERIDDER, La., Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMERISAFE, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMSF), a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on high hazard industries, today announced it will release its 2019 fourth quarter and full year financial results on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call which will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 10:30AM Eastern time.



What: AMERISAFE 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Conference Call When: Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 10:30AM Eastern Time / 9:30AM Central Time How: Live via phone – by dialing 323-794-2423, Conference Code 1019192

Live over the Internet – by logging onto the web at the address below Where: www.amerisafe.com , on the “Investor Relations Home” page of the “Investors” section of the Company website

An archive of the webcast will be available after the call for a period of 60 days in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. AMERISAFE actively markets workers’ compensation insurance in 27 states.

Neal A. Fuller, EVP & CFO

AMERISAFE

337.463.9052