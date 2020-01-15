ATLANTA, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) announced that veteran broadcaster Rick Blangiardi retired today as Vice-President and General Manager of Hawaii News Now, the KHNL (NBC) and KGMB (CBS) combination serving all of the Aloha State. Effective immediately, Katie Pickman moves up from Director of Sales to succeed Mr. Blangiardi, thereby ensuring a smooth transition for Hawaii’s largest local multi-media organization.



“Rick’s commitment to the people of Hawaii and to the dedicated staff of Hawaii News Now cannot be overstated. We will definitely miss his tremendous leadership and his passion for the people and the place,” said Pat LaPlatney, Gray’s President and Co-CEO. Mr. Blangiardi began his television career in 1977 at KGMB before stints with broadcasters in New York City, Los Angeles and San Francisco. He has led Hawaii News Now since 2009. Mr. Blangiardi has decided to retire from broadcasting at this time to consider entering the upcoming race for Mayor of Honolulu.

Katie Pickman has 20 years of experience in the media and has held various sales management positions in Hawaii and in Rhode Island. She has served as the Director of Sales for Hawaii News Now since 2017. She serves on the board of Make-A-Wish Hawaii. Pickman is also a certified Life Coach who volunteers her time to upcoming entrepreneurs. She has called Hawaii home since 2014.

To commemorate Mr. Blangiardi’s legacy, Hawaii News Now today is dedicating its studio on Waiakamilo Road as “The Blangiardi Studio.”

