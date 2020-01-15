WILMINGTON, Delaware, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashland (NYSE: ASH) today said it plans to report financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 after the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) closes Monday, January 27, 2020, and to host a webcast with securities analysts the following morning.

Ashland plans to issue its first-quarter earnings release at approximately 5 p.m. ET on January 27. The live webcast with securities analysts, which will include an executive summary and detailed remarks, will take place at 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. At the same time, the company will post a slide presentation in the Investor Relations section of its website at http://investor.ashland.com.

Among those participating in the webcast presentation will be:

Guillermo Novo, chairman and chief executive officer;

Kevin Willis, senior vice president and chief financial officer; and

Seth Mrozek, Ashland’s director of investor relations.

The webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of Ashland's website at http://investor.ashland.com, along with supporting materials. Following the live event, an archived version of the webcast and supporting materials will be available on the Ashland website for 12 months.

About Ashland

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a premier global specialty materials company serving customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceutical. At Ashland, we are approximately 4,700 passionate, tenacious solvers - from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators - who thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com to learn more.