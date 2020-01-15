San Francisco, California, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global Securities, an affiliate of US Capital Global, is offering to accredited investors a $5 million investment opportunity in GetAssist, Inc. (“GetAssist”). Launched in 2016, GetAssist provides the only comprehensive network dedicated specifically to small business that provides a quick, easy and cost-effective communication platform. The GetAssist App offers all the tools to run and grow an organization, as well as to connect with customers in need of services in their service areas. In addition, GetAssist provides a unique network that allows people to purposefully connect with family, friends, and their communities, using well-known social features. Get Assist is reclaiming social media as a communication tool and using it to connect people purposefully.

Headquartered in San Francisco, US Capital Global is a full-service private financial group with an established track record in investment banking, asset management, and capital formation services. Its registered broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC, is acting as the lead placement agent for the investment offering for GetAssist.

“We are very pleased to have US Capital Global Securities’ experienced team assist us in this capital raise,” said Bruce Fikowski, founder and CEO of GetAssist. “This is an exciting time for GetAssist as we move forward in the development and deployment of our rapidly expanding digital platform.”

“It is a real pleasure to serve GetAssist as its lead financial advisor and placement agent,” said Charles Towle, CEO at US Capital Global Securities. “With the rapidly growing digital services sector and our financial advisory services, we believe GetAssist is well-positioned to advance its strategic expansion into major centers in the US, and then internationally to London and other English-speaking markets. The opportunity to participate in this $5 million Series A equity investment in GetAssist is now open to eligible investors.”

About GetAssist

GetAssist is a North American Software-as-a-Service business that connects customers and small business owners. The company aims to simplify social and business interaction within a community by reducing the need for multiple applications and by connecting people purposefully on a single connected network. GetAssist was launched in 2016 in Calgary, Canada, and quickly expanded to seven locations across Canada. The company has since expanded internationally, with Phoenix, Arizona, now its new headquarters. www.getassist.com

About US Capital Global

US Capital Global Securities LLC is the FINRA-licensed broker-dealer division of US Capital Global that acts as placement agent for growth-stage companies, projects, and investment funds. Since 1998, the US Capital Global team has been committed to providing small and lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated debt, equity, and investment opportunities usually available only to larger middle market companies and institutional investors, using the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation. US Capital Global manages direct investment funds and provides wealth management and capital raise services.

To learn more about US Capital Global Securities or this investment opportunity, email Charles Towle, CEO, at charles@uscgs.com or call +1 415-889-1010.

Vanessa Guajardo US Capital Global +1 415 889 1045 media@uscapglobal.com