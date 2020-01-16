LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM)



CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) announced the appointment of Larraine Segil to the Bank’s Board of Directors effective today.

Ms. Segil is a prominent Los Angeles resident originally from South Africa. Larraine is an accomplished international businessperson, corporate director, lecturer, author, attorney, urban farmer, philanthropist and thought leader. In addition to founding several successful companies, Segil was also the CEO of a variety of companies in Aerospace, Health Care and Strategic Alliance Consulting, advising Fortune 1,000 and 500 companies. She has authored seven books on leadership and alliances as well as one novel.

Larraine served for 13 years on the Board of Frontier Communications (a Fortune 200 company) and on the World Health Organization (WHO Tropical Diseases Group). She is past chair of the C200 Global Women CEO’s Foundation and is a member of APCO Worldwide International Advisory Council (IAC). Segil is a former Trustee and Adjunct Professor at Southwestern School of Law in Los Angeles, Director Emerita on the Price Center Entrepreneurial Advisory Board, Anderson School of Management, UCLA, Board Director on the Graziadio School of Business, and Adjunct Professor in the Straus Center on Conflict Resolution at Pepperdine. She is currently Chair and CEO of the Exceptional Women Awardees Foundation which she founded to enable high potential women to rise in their careers through a proprietary executive coaching program.

“We are delighted that Larraine has joined our Board of Directors. Larraine brings an impressive history of corporate, community and social engagement; combined with an outstanding career of corporate governance to CalPrivate Bank,” said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Board of CalPrivate Bank and PBAM.

About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. CalPrivate Bank provides a Distinctly Different banking experience through unparalleled service and creative funding solutions to high net worth individuals, professionals, locally owned businesses and real estate entrepreneurs. Customers are serviced through offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills and El Segundo as well as efficient electronic banking offerings. The Bank also offers various portfolio and government guaranteed lending programs, including SBA and cross-border Export-Import Bank programs.

