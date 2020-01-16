DALLAS, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) (“Berry”) today announced that on January 14, 2020, Berry CEO Trem Smith and Vice President of Corporate Affairs Megan Silva participated in a public hearing in Bakersfield, California. They addressed the Kern County Board of Supervisors to inform state officials in attendance of the impact of the recent regulatory initiatives, including the moratorium announced on November 19, 2019. It was estimated that more than 800 Kern County citizens, varied local industry representatives and those supporting or opposing the oil and gas industry were in attendance to provide and listen to statements during the more than six hours of proceedings. Visit www.bry.com/investors to view informational links from the event.



Officials in attendance for the state of California, who listened to statements and responded to supervisors' questions, were Anthony Williams, Gov. Gavin Newsom's legislative affairs secretary, David Shabazian, director of California’s Department of Conservation and Uduak-Joe Ntuk, the recently appointed state oil and gas supervisor for CalGEM.

