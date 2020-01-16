BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAC Holdings, Inc. (OTC: AACH) today announced the promotion of its Chief Financial Officer, Andrew McWilliams, to Chief Executive Officer, effective Jan. 24. The move allows Michael Cartwright, who has been filling the role of CEO and Chairman of the Board since 2011, to devote his full-time attention to his role as Chairman where he will focus on strategic planning and partnerships for AAC’s continued growth.



“I’m honored to step into this new role and continue AAC’s mission to transform the lives of those impacted by the disease of addiction,” said McWilliams. “Under my leadership, we will continue to set the standard in the industry for high-quality care. I’m passionate about taking our organization to the next level and positively impacting as many people as possible.”

Andrew joined AAC in 2014 as Chief Accounting Officer and was promoted to Chief Financial Officer in 2018. Throughout his tenure, Andrew has been instrumental in strategically reducing expenses, interfacing with banking institutions, and leading efforts to competitively grow the Company.

“Andrew’s commitment to our patients and his vision to continue to provide best-in-class treatment, made him the ideal candidate to propel AAC forward through 2020 and beyond,” said Michael Cartwright. “I’m excited for what the future holds for the Company, and I look forward to carrying out our mission alongside Andrew as Chairman.”

About American Addiction Centers

American Addiction Centers is a leading provider of inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment services. We treat clients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. We currently operate substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States. These facilities are focused on delivering effective clinical care and treatment solutions. For more information, please find us at AmericanAddictionCenters.org or follow us on Twitter @AAC_Tweet.



Joy Sutton

jsutton@contactaac.com

Director of Corporate Communications

615-587-7728

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4383f3b2-4fa5-430c-b559-bad4cb6940b1