Harvest volumes Q4 2019 (1)
|Farming Norway
|66.0 thousand tonnes
|Farming Scotland
|14.0 thousand tonnes
|Farming Canada
|16.0 thousand tonnes
|Farming Chile
|16.5 thousand tonnes
|Farming Ireland
|1.0 thousand tonnes
|Farming Faroes
|2.5 thousand tonnes
|Total
|116.0 thousand tonnes
In connection with the presentation of the Q3 2019 results, Mowi ASA guided a total harvest volume of 110 thousand tonnes (GWE) for Q4 2019.
Note:
(1) The harvest volumes are provided in gutted weight equivalents (GWE). The figures include salmonid species only.
Additional information
Operational EBIT for the Group was approximately EUR 165 million in Q4 2019 (EUR 213 million in Q4 2018).
Total Operational EBIT per kg through the value chain was approximately as follows:
|Norway
|EUR
|2.10
|Scotland
|EUR
|1.30
|Canada
|EUR
|-0.55
|Chile
|EUR
|0.80
|Ireland
|EUR
|3.30
|Faroes
|EUR
|1.65
Reported financial net interest-bearing debt (NIBD) was approximately EUR 1 340 million at the end of the quarter (excluding IFRS 16 effects).
The complete Q4 2019 report will be released on 12 February at 06:30 CET.
Please refer to the Annual Report for detailed descriptions and reconciliations of non-IFRS measures such as Operational EBIT and NIBD.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Mowi ASA
Bergen, NORWAY
