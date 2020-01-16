BANGKOK, Thailand, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPX – Check Point Research, the Threat Intelligence arm of Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, has published its 2020 Cyber Security Report. The Report highlights the main tactics cyber-criminals are using to attack organizations worldwide across all industries, and gives cyber security professionals and C-Level executives the information they need to protect their organizations from today’s fifth-generation cyber-attacks and threats.
The 2020 Security Report reveals the key attack vectors and techniques observed by Check Point researchers during the past year. Highlights include:
“2019 presented a complex threat landscape where nation states, cybercrime organizations and private contractors accelerated the cyber arms race, elevating each other’s capabilities at an alarming pace, and this will continue into 2020,” said Lotem Finkelsteen: Major Intelligence Officer, Check Point Software Technologies. “Even if an organization is equipped with the most comprehensive, state-of-the-art security products, the risk of being breached cannot be completely eliminated. Beyond detection and remediation, organizations need to adopt a proactive plan to stay ahead of cybercriminals and prevent attacks. Detecting and automatically blocking the attack at an early stage can prevent damage. Check Point’s 2020 Security Report shares what organizations need to look out for, and how they can win the war against cyber attacks through key best practices.”
Check Point’s 2020 Security Report is based on data from Check Point’s ThreatCloud intelligence, the largest collaborative network for fighting cybercrime which delivers threat data and attack trends from a global network of threat sensors; from Check Point’s research investigations over the last 12 months; and on a brand new survey of IT professionals and C-level executives that assesses their preparedness for today’s threats. The report examines the latest emerging threats against various industry sectors, and gives a comprehensive overview of the trends observed in the malware landscape, in emerging data breach vectors, and in nation-state cyber-attacks. It also includes expert analysis from Check Point’s thought leaders, to help organizations understand and prepare themselves for today’s and tomorrow’s complex threat landscape.
For more details download the full report or read the blog.
Follow Check Point via:
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/checkpointsw
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/checkpointsoftware
Blog: http://blog.checkpoint.com
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/CPGlobal
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/check-point-software-technologies
About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Check Point’s solutions protect customers from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and advanced targeted threats. Check Point offers a multilevel security architecture, “Infinity Total Protection with Gen V advanced threat prevention”, this combined product architecture defends enterprise’s cloud, network and mobile devices. Check Point provides the most comprehensive and intuitive one point of control security management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Jacinta Paul
Check Point Software Technologies
press@us.checkpoint.com
INVESTOR CONTACT:
Kip E. Meintzer
Check Point Software Technologies
ir@us.checkpoint.com
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
San Carlos, California, UNITED STATES
opk_check-point_logo_horizontal.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: