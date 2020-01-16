



Alstom’s orders and sales for the first nine months of 2019/20

Order intake of €8.2 billion

Record backlog of €43 billion

Sales reaching €6.2 billion, up 3% (+2% organic)

Alstom in Motion outlook confirmed

16 January 2020 – Over the third quarter 2019/20 (from 1 October to 31 December 2019), Alstom booked €3.6 billion of orders, compared to €3.4 billion over the same period last fiscal year. The Group’s sales increased at €2.1 billion compared to €2.0 billion over the third quarter 2018/19.

For the first nine months of 2019/20 (from 1 April to 31 December 2019), Alstom’s order intake reached €8.2 billion. The Group’s sales reached €6.2 billion, up 3% (2% organically) compared to the first nine months of 2018/19.

The backlog, on 31 December 2019, reaches a new historic record of €43 billion and provides strong visibility on future sales.

Key figures

Actual figures 2018/19 2019/20 2018/19 2019/20 Var. % Var. % (in € million) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 9 months 9 months Actual Organic Orders received 2,641 4,488 3,386 1,592 1,620 2,998 3,563 10,515 8,181 (22%) (23%) Sales 2,017 1,993 2,010 2,052 2,054 2,086 2,060 6,020 6,200 3% 2%

Geographic and product breakdowns of reported orders and sales are provided in Appendix 1. All figures mentioned in this release are unaudited.

“Alstom’s order intake was particularly dynamic this quarter, benefiting from a strong momentum in Europe and Asia Pacific with a major contract for Perth’s rail network, as well as significant orders in Signalling and Services in line with our Alstom in Motion (AiM) strategy. The Group is also proud to have contributed to the start of commercial services of emblematic transport systems, such as the Leman express between Switzerland and France and Sydney Light Rail.

The rail market is clearly undergoing a very positive momentum, in particular driven by growing environmental concerns. We are fully committed to contribute to the shift to a decarbonated future thanks to our portfolio of sustainable mobility solutions.” said Henri Poupart-Lafarge, Alstom Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

***

Detailed review

During the third quarter of 2019/20 (from 1 October to 31 December 2019), Alstom recorded €3,563 million of orders, versus €3,386 million in Q3 2018/2019. Europe accounts for the majority of the orders of the Group with notably a €755 million contract to refurbish and maintain Avanti West Coast Pendolinos in the United Kingdom and the renewal and automation of Marseille metro. It also includes 44 new generation metro trains for Île-de-France Mobilités and RATP in consortium with Bombardier within a major frame contract for a total of up to 410 trains. Alstom also achieved a strong order intake in Asia Pacific at €1,276 million with a combined €800 million contract for rolling stock and maintenance for Perth’s rail network in Australia, as well as driverless trains and digital signalling system for Sydney Metro extension.

Orders in Signalling and Services were particularly positive with respectively €593 million and €1,266 million booked during the quarter.

Regarding sales, €2,060 million were traded in the third quarter 2019/20 (from 1 October to 31 December 2019) versus €2,010 in Q3 2018/19. Compared to the first nine months of 2018/19, Rolling Stock sales grew by 11% organic with the acceleration of major projects this quarter. Services show a slight decrease at 2% organic. Systems show a foreseen decline, by 22% organic, due notably to a fully traded contract for Panama Metro and contracts nearing completion in Middle-East. Signalling sales increased strongly by 16% organic, in coherence with our AiM strategy, with contracts executed mainly in Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe.

***

Main events of the third quarter 2019/20

In October 2019 Alstom has successfully carried out the issuance of senior unsecured Eurobonds for a total of €700 million, at excellent financing conditions. The bonds have a seven-year maturity and a

fixed coupon of 0.25%, payable annually. The order book was more than three times oversubscribed.

In December 2019, Sydney Light Rail commenced revenue service and will contribute to transform the appeal of the city of Sydney. Alstom, as part of the ALTRAC Light Rail consortium, has been responsible for the integrated light rail system. The tram system integrates innovative power solutions, with a wire-free APS ground-based power supply and Hesop energy recovery substations.

French-Swiss Leman Express rail network started service with 17 Coradia Polyvalent and on-board digital solutions implemented by Alstom on 23 other trains, allowing cross-border operations. The Coradia Polyvalent Léman Express trains will contribute to providing a sustainable alternative to the car for the daily commutes of Greater Geneva’s residents, as well as a better service to the economic and tourist hubs of the entire region. The Leman Express is Europe's largest cross-border rail network (45 stations, 230 km).

In the frame of Denmark’s countrywide signalling system replacement programme, Alstom is a first to supply full ERTMS1 Level 2 on a Denmark corridor, the line to Roskilde to Köge, which opened for commercial service in December. The system is fully digital and combines both ERTMS trackside and on-board signalling, while being fully integrated with the Traffic Management System. This technology (“baseline 3”) represents the latest level of the standard, allowing to further increase traffic throughput. Alstom is the first player worldwide to offer this integrated system2.

In line with the AiM strategy to be the leading global innovative player for a sustainable and smart mobility, Alstom committed during COP 25 to the “Science-Based Targets” initiative, a framework providing pathways to set ambitious greenhouse gas reduction targets. This will enable us to be fully consistent with the objectives stated by the Paris agreement to keep global temperature rise below 2 degrees Celsius. Alstom is the first train manufacturer to commit to set such a target.

***

Outlook

The Alstom outlook is provided at constant perimeter and exchange rates. It is set in accordance with the IFRS 15 and 16 norms.

The 2019/20 fiscal year will be a year of stabilisation of growth after a 2018/19 fiscal year with an exceptional sales and profitability growth. For 2019/20 fiscal year, the business cycle with the finalisation of major systems contracts and the evolution of large Rolling stock projects will lead to a sales and margin growth lower than the average objectives set in the context of AiM, and to a working capital evolution impacting the generation of free cash flow3.

Up to March 2023, Alstom targets an average annual growth rate of sales around 5% over the period 2019/20 – 2022/23, an adjusted EBIT margin4 to reach around 9% in 2022/23, a conversion from net income5 to free cash flow above 80% by 2022/233 and a dividend policy with a pay-out ratio between 25% and 35%.

Furthermore, Alstom will conduct a disciplined investment and external growth transactions policy to support its development and to create value.

About Alstom Leading the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, Alstom develops and markets integrated systems that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom offers a complete range of equipment and services, from high-speed trains, metros, trams and e-buses to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Alstom recorded sales of €8.1 billion and booked orders of €12.1 billion in the 2018/19 fiscal year.

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current plans and forecasts of Alstom’s management. Such forward-looking statements are relevant to the current scope of activity and are by their nature subject to a number of important risks and uncertainty factors (such as those described in the documents filed by Alstom with the French AMF) that could cause actual results to differ from the plans, objectives and expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements. These such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Alstom undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

APPENDIX 1A – GEOGRAPHIC BREAKDOWN

Actual figures 2018/2019 % 2019/2020 % (in € million) 9 months Contrib. 9 months Contrib. Europe 6,235 59% 6,092 74% Americas 1,937 19% 504 6% Asia / Pacific 1,168 11% 1,531 19% Middle East / Africa 1,175 11% 54 1% Orders by destination 10,515 100% 8,181 100%





Actual figures 2018/2019 % 2019/2020 % (in € million) 9 months Contrib. 9 months Contrib. Europe 3,005 50% 3,500 56% Americas 1,101 18% 1,015 16% Asia / Pacific 662 11% 655 11% Middle East / Africa 1,252 21% 1,030 17% Sales by destination 6,020 100% 6,200 100%

APPENDIX 1B – PRODUCT BREAKDOWN

Actual figures 2018/2019 % 2019/2020 % (in € million) 9 months Contrib. 9 months Contrib. Rolling stock 5,456 52% 4,099 50% Services 2,868 27% 2,719 33% Systems 1,262 12% 91 1% Signalling 929 9% 1,272 16% Orders by destination 10,515 100% 8,181 100%





Actual figures 2018/2019 % 2019/2020 % (in € million) 9 months Contrib. 9 months Contrib. Rolling stock 2,608 43% 2,897 47% Services 1,122 19% 1,109 18% Systems 1,338 22% 1,078 17% Signalling 952 16% 1,116 18% Sales by destination 6,020 100% 6,200 100%

