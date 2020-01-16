Pittsburgh, PA, and London, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Confluence Technologies, Inc. (“Confluence”), a global technology solutions provider delivering innovative products to the worldwide money management industry, today announced the appointment of Annabel Giles to the newly created role of Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO).

This role was created to further develop the company’s human resources function, helping Confluence to develop their people strategy and continue to attract, retain and develop people successfully. As part of her role, Annabel will be responsible for developing a talent management and resourcing strategy, as well as a global reward program, and for overseeing change management.

Annabel comes to Confluence with over 20 years of experience in human resources, mainly within the asset management and investment industry, and was most recently CHRO at the investment firm Actis LLP. Prior to this she was Managing Director, Human Resources - Global Trading at Credit Agricole CIB and Head of HR at Lazard Asset Management.

Holding a BA (Hons) from University College London in languages and an MA in Human Capital Management from Westminster University, Annabel brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in directing cultural development, talent management initiatives and establishing high performance environments.

Commenting on her appointment, Annabel said: “I’m thrilled to be joining an innovative global company and one that recognizes the importance of human capital. Confluence is on an exciting trajectory and I look forward to helping it achieve further success by utilizing the experience and knowledge I have acquired in roles across both the asset management and investment banking sectors.”

“We are excited to welcome Annabel to the Confluence team,” said Mark Evans, CEO of Confluence. “We believe our people are the most important part of this company and our continued success. This new role, and our choice of Annabel, are reflective of our commitment to all our staff and clients that we will have the right focus as we continue to grow and expand our global offering. I have every confidence in Annabel’s ability to drive the cultural transformation of our two companies and help us reach our goals.”

About Confluence

Confluence is a global technology solutions provider delivering innovative products to the worldwide money management industry, to meet asset managers’ and service providers’ performance, reporting, analytics, risk and data needs. With the recent acquisition of StatPro, Confluence offers its clients a broader range of data-driven managed investment solutions including post-trade regulatory and shareholder reporting, performance and attribution, portfolio analytics, and asset data services and data management, delivering a full technology suite to the front, middle and back office. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, Confluence serves the international fund industry with locations across Europe, North America, South Africa, Australia and Asia.

