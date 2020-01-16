BONN, Germany and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vlocity Inc., a leading provider of industry-specific cloud software, and Deutsche Telekom, one of the world's leading integrated telecommunications companies, announced today an agreement to use Vlocity Communications Cloud to advance Deutsche Telekom’s digital transformation initiatives in Europe. The modern cloud software will be used to help Deutsche Telekom simplify buying experiences, accelerate time to market, and increase revenue through new communication and digital services.



“We consider the selected cloud software as the best configure-price-quote solution for B2B across our EU footprint,” said Guido Menzel, SVP Technology Europe of Deutsche Telekom. “Vlocity’s commitment is very high, thus I’m fully convinced that we will execute a successful implementation and gain new growth opportunities.”

Selecting Vlocity extends Deutsche Telekom’s existing investment in Salesforce – and will provide the company with an industry-specific, cloud-based platform to embrace digital-first operating models and deliver increased business value for B2B customers and partners. Starting with OTE Group, Deutsche Telekom’s affiliate in Greece, the transformation will be rolled out to 350 sales users and include Vlocity’s complete configure, price and quote (CPQ) capabilities.

“With decades of experience running highly trusted communications services, Deutsche Telekom has a competitive advantage to claim in the rapidly growing digital service economy,” said Dan Ford, SVP and general manager of Vlocity Communications. “We’re excited to help Deutsche Telekom accelerate its digital transformation – and deliver compelling customer experiences based on modern cloud software.”

Deutsche Telekom is one of the world's leading integrated telecommunications companies, with 178 million mobile customers, 28 million fixed-network lines and 20 million broadband lines. The company provides fixed network/broadband, mobile communications, Internet, and IPTV products and services for consumers, and information and communication technology (ICT) solutions for business and corporate customers. Deutsche Telekom is evolving from a traditional telephone company into a new kind of service company, building on its core business operating networks and connections – to power new opportunities and new digital services such as cloud, collaboration and IoT.

About Vlocity Communications

Vlocity Communications delivers the industry’s most comprehensive suite of digital business support system (BSS) applications built natively on the Salesforce platform, including Enterprise Product Catalog, Configure Price Quote, Digital Commerce, Contract Lifecycle Management, Order Management, Retail Clienteling, and a growing library of pre-built business processes, product models and integrations. Vlocity was recently named a Leader in Gartner’s 2019 Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites – the second consecutive year Vlocity was positioned furthest to the right for completeness of vision by Gartner.

Engineered specifically for mobile, fixed line, and convergent service providers, Vlocity Communications conforms to TM Forum industry standards, and integrates flexibly with third-party systems through pre-built APIs and web services. Vlocity helps service providers launch offers faster, grow revenue, and improve the customer experience while reducing their cost to serve.

About Vlocity

Vlocity is a leading provider of industry-specific cloud and mobile software, driving digital transformation for the world’s largest companies. A three-time Forbes Cloud 100 Winner (2017, 2018, 2019), Vlocity is an “industry cloud” pioneer built in partnership with Salesforce, the world’s #1 CRM provider. Vlocity increases sales, service and marketing agility, operational efficiency, digital adoption and simplicity at a faster time to value across the enterprise. Committed to innovation, customer success and a values-led culture, Vlocity serves the world’s leading companies in the Communications, Media & Entertainment, Energy & Utilities, Insurance, Health, and Government industries. Vlocity is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America.

