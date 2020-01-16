Dublin, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Mining Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global smart mining market was valued at USD 6.8 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 20.31 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period 2020-2025.
The Internet of Things (IoT) has had a considerable impact on transforming multiple industries by forging real-time connections between machinery, environmental conditions, people, and business processes.
The smart mining market has been gaining a competitive edge in the recent years. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players with a prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer bases across the foreign countries. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market shares and increase their profitability.
Underground Mining to Witness the Highest Growth
North America to Hold a Major Share
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Growing Focus on Safety and Health
4.3.2 Increasing Penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) Solutions in Mining
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Qualified and Highly-skilled Labor
4.4.2 Challenging Equipment Management
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Solution and Service
5.1.1 Solution
5.1.1.1 Smart Control System
5.1.1.2 Smart Asset Management
5.1.1.3 Safety and Security System
5.1.1.4 Data Management and Analytics Software
5.1.1.5 Monitoring System
5.1.1.6 Other Solutions
5.1.2 Service
5.1.2.1 System Integration
5.1.2.2 Consulting
5.1.2.3 Engineering and Maintenance
5.2 Mining Type
5.2.1 Underground Mining
5.2.2 Surface Mining
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Cisco Systems Inc.
6.1.2 Wenco International Mining Systems Ltd.
6.1.3 SAP SE
6.1.4 Rockwell Automation Inc.
6.1.5 Komatsu Mining Corporation (Joy Global)
6.1.6 Symboticware Inc.
6.1.7 ABB Ltd.
6.1.8 Trimble Inc.
6.1.9 IBM Corporation
6.1.10 Atlas Copco
6.1.11 Outotec OYJ
6.1.12 Hexagon AB
6.1.13 Intellisense.IO
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
