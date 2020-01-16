New York, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Robotic Welding Market by Type, End User, and Payload : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05837008/?utm_source=GNW



The global robotic welding market size was valued at $5,450.5 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $10,784.4 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2019 to 2026. Robot welding is a mechanized programmable robot, which automates the welding process by performing the handling part and welding operation simultaneously. The welding robots are widely used in the automotive industries for welding the parts and components of the interior as well as exterior automotive parts with less complexity. The welding robots are programmed with specific proximities that help them function properly. Moreover, welding robots are equipped with sensors and the controllers, which enables the application of welding uniformly.

The adoption of welding robots ensures increased productivity on welding lines. This has reduced intensive labor injuries, improved order fulfilment speed & accuracy, and increased uptime with reduced costs. Automotive, fabrication, and metal industries incorporate automated technology for welding to reduce cost, save time, and deliver better welding quality. This technology also enhances the efficient use of working space and improves the supply chain performance in end user industries.



Robotic systems assist to reduce the workload of employees, working in collaboration with them for higher efficiency. In addition, the need of welding robots eradicates the need of manpower, thereby ensuring operational excellence by performing repetitive tasks efficiently and effectively. However, high installation cost and the complex integration capabilities required for the initial setup of welding robots restrains the robotic welding market growth. The initial investment and maintenance cost of employing automated systems is high due to the integration of high-quality hardware with efficient software control system. The large amount of initial investments limits the use of robotic welding. The welding robots features installation of state-of-art technologies to perform welding operation. Therefore, initial cost of installation of the welding robot is significantly higher.

Furthermore, heavy investment in various industries for R&D activities on robotics technology has encouraged the use of new and advanced technologies for the development of welding robots. The welding robots can be customized to serve specific requirements, such as cloud-based operation and remote monitoring, along with effective physical stature for improved compatibility with human workforce by using innovative technologies. For instance, Made in China 2025 strategy, robotic revolution, and eight great technologies are few other examples of robotics associations.

The report segments the robotic welding market based on type of robots into spot welding, and arc welding. By end-user, the market is segmented into automotive & transportation, electrical & electronics, metals & machinery, and others. The robotic welding market is segmented based on payload include less than 50 kg, 50-150 kg, and more than150 kg.

The global robotic welding market is analyzed based on four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific accounted for highest share in terms of revenue in 2018 owing to the government initiatives such as Make in India and Made in China 2025. In addition, increase in adoption of automated systems in the automotive, and other sectors; improved & safe working conditions; and technological advancements foster the demand for welding robots in this region. China has witnessed rapid growth in the robotics industry. The country has been investing heavily and deploying 100,000 industrial robots in several industries, which is fueling the demand for welding robots.

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

The key market players profiled in the report of robotic welding market include ABB, Ltd., DAIHEN Corporation, Denso Corporation, Fanuc Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., KUKA AG, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp., Panasonic Corporation, Siasun Robot & Automation Co Ltd., and Yaskawa Electric Corporation.



The major players operating in the global robotic welding market have adopted key strategies such as product development to strengthen their market outreach and sustain the stiff competition in the market. For instance, in July 2017, Fanuc Corporation launched Arc Mate 100iD welding robot. It supports several intelligent functions such as built-in vision systems that include the Fanuc-developed iRVision system. Sensors and parts such as additional seam tracking sensors, cameras, and gripping devices are also compatible with the new robot. Similarly, in March 2019, it launched two new models: the M-20iD/25 handling robot, and the ARC Mate 120iD welding version, which delivers productivity improvements using its superior motion performance along with lower ownership costs.



