Goat milk comes with maximum nutritional properties as compared to cattle milk. It is categorized into various products such as milk, milk powder, cheese, yogurt, butter, and other products. It has many health benefits. It contains low level of cholesterol, and is easier to digest. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan are the major producers of goat milk while, U.S., France, Mexico, and China are the major consumers of goat milk products.

People have changed their choices regarding daily diet, since the past decade. The reason for such choice is due to the prevalence of health-related diseases such as obesity and other chronic diseases. Goat milk is rich source of protein, calcium, irons, fats, vitamins, iron, and other essential nutrients. Moreover, it is easier to digest, less inflammatory, and has lesser number of allergens. These health benefits are responsible to drive the growth of the market. In addition, rise in lactose intolerance among consumers worldwide is creating potential demand for lactose-free products or products with low lactose content. Moreover, government initiation in some Asian and European countries are offering various schemes and subsidy for the dairy farms, which also fuels the growth of the goat milk market. However, goat milk is a niche product and is therefore commercially expensive as compared to cattle milks. Also, there are number of organizations, who are promoting vegan food products. Consumers are preferring plant-based milk and milk products as a substitute for animal milk. These factors hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, innovations in the dairy processing equipment and aggressive marketing strategies which increase the awareness for goat milk and its products create different opportunities for the market players.



The global goat milk market is segmented on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region. Depending on product, the goat milk market is classified into milk, cheese, milk powder, and other. The distribution channel segment comprises hypermarkets & supermarket, convenience store, specialty stores, medical & pharmacy store, and online. Region wise, the goat milk market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, Russia, France, UK, Netherlands, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, and rest of LAMEA).

Some of the major players in the operating in the global goat milk market include Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd., AVH Dairy Trade B.V., Goat Partners International, Granarolo S.p.A., Meyenberg Goat Milk, Redwood Hill Farm & Creamery, St Helen’s Farm, Stickney Hill Dairy Inc., Woolwich Dairy Inc., and Xi’an Baiyue Goat Dairy Group Co.Ltd.



The other players in the global goat milk market are FIT, dairy expert, Hay Dairies Pte Ltd., The Good Goat Milk Co., Summerhill Goat Dairy, Delamere Dairy, Holle baby food AG, Cherry Glen Goat Cheese Co., Yayi International, and Dairy Goat Co-operation (DGC).



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the global goat milk market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

• The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

• Porter’s five forces of goat milk market analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

• An in-depth analysis of the goat milk market size helps to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• The market forecast is provided along with the information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• A detailed analysis of the goat milk market segments measures the potential of the market. These segments outline the favorable conditions for the market forecast.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

• By Products

o Milk

o Cheese

o Milk Powder

o Other

• By Distribution Channel

o Hypermarkets & Supermarket

o Convenience Store

o Specialty Stores

o Medical & Pharmacy Store

o Online

• By Region

o North America

- U.S.

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- Russia

- France

- UK

- Netherlands

- Italy

- Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- Indonesia

- Australia

- New Zealand

- Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

- Brazil

- Turkey

- South Africa

- UAE

- Rest of LAMEA

