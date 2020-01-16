Dublin, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermoconductive Adhesives--Technology Impact Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
With the increasing importance of integrated circuits, the need for self-contained units in the electrical and electronic systems are observed to be significant. The electronic components were conventionally connected by soldering or by wire bonding techniques. Thermally conductive adhesives proves to be a promising alternative for these conventional methods as a cost-effective and environment-friendly alternative (as most conventional soldering techniques contain lead).
This research service, Thermoconductive Adhesives - Technology Impact Analysis, provides an understanding of various types of thermally conductive adhesives/thermo conductive adhesives, including epoxy, polyurethane, polyimide, and silicon-based adhesive resins along with metal, carbon, and ceramic-based fillers.
This research service describes the technology capabilities, manufacturing processes, and future prospects of thermally conductive adhesives. Additionally, it also captures the various factors that influence adoption and application prospects in various industries. This research service also highlights the emerging innovations that will enable the use of these adhesives to meet the requirements of various applications.
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
Technology Snapshot and Trends
Innovation Ecosystem
Application Landscape
Technology Impact
Key Contacts
Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7oi2j5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: