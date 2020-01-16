Emeryville, CA., Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedAwning.com, the leader in short-term rental hospitality has selected Truckee Donner Land Trust, a steward for regional habitat, forest health and watershed protection in the Tahoe Truckee region, to contribute $5 per booking from participating properties toward area conservation. Vacation rental property owners will benefit from participating in RedAwning’s industry-leading hospitality platform and distribution network while supporting the Tahoe Donner Land Trust with over $200 per average property joining RedAwning’s complete solution.

“We truly appreciate the support of RedAwning in furthering our mission to conserve open space and make it available for the public to enjoy,” said Greyson Howard, Communications Director for the Truckee Donner Land Trust. “We can’t do the work we do without the help of donors and partners like RedAwning that is so critical for conservation, habitat, watershed and forest health, as well as outdoor recreation.”

“RedAwning is already the largest provider of vacation rental bookings in the Tahoe Truckee area, so we expect great results for participating owners and great benefits to Tahoe Truckee Land Trust,” said RedAwning CEO, Tim Choate. “This is the beginning of RedAwning’s mission to become more involved in the preservation of land and resources in the areas where we operate. Our mission is to redefine vacation hospitality by combining the ease, trust, consistency, service, and benefits of a hotel stay with the extraordinary diversity and value of vacation properties. As a homeowner in Truckee and frequent recreational visitor to the area, I greatly admire the work that is carried out by the Truckee Donner Land Trust and look forward to our partnership benefiting residents and visitors alike.”

The Truckee Donner Land Trust is in its third decade of protecting nearly 40,000 acres of open space in the region. It has built more than 45 miles of trails and also runs a public campground.

RedAwning is a leading platform for short-term rental marketing and hospitality. RedAwning partners with local hosts to increase their bookings, revenues and operational efficiency and at the same time, provides guests a more consistent booking and stay experience while preserving what is so great and unique about short term rental properties.

RedAwning guests and visitors to the Tahoe Truckee region will have early access to Truckee Donner Land Trust’s maps and trails via links sent by RedAwning. “We think that RedAwning guests will be enormously gratified with the knowledge that their booking has supported this noble organization,” said Choate.

About RedAwning

RedAwning is the leading hospitality platform for short-term rentals. We offer the only end-to-end suite of technology and service solutions to drive property reservations and improve every stay for guests and hosts alike. With over 100,000 unique properties in over 10,000 destinations, RedAwning presents the largest single collection of instantly bookable properties to the largest network in the world for short-term rental lodging. RedAwning has served over 1,000 property hosts and over 1,000,000 travelers to date.

RedAwning services include 24/7 guest and host support, complete marketing, digital and revenue management solutions, global distribution, payment processing and reservation management, and exclusive solutions to improve guest hospitality. Technology innovations include instant API connectivity to every major travel website, a mobile app for hosts and guests, a web-portal for management, fully serviced and self-managed websites, and RedAwning’s proprietary in-home virtual personal assistant, the “Smart Concierge.”

RedAwning is a leading supplier of properties to every major online travel booking website including Booking.com, Expedia, Vrbo, TripAdvisor, Airbnb, and many others. RedAwning also operates exclusive vacation property booking websites, including RedAwning.com, Leavetown.com, and RedAwning TravelPro, a platform designed exclusively for 5,000+ Travel Advisors.

RedAwning has been a leading innovator in the short-term rental industry since 2010, with a mission to redefine short-term rental hospitality by combining the ease, trust, consistency, service, and benefits of a hotel stay with the extraordinary diversity and value of short-term rental properties. RedAwning’s products and services drive new approaches that make the booking experience more consistent, easier, safer and better for all. RedAwning is backed by Silversmith Capital Partners, Elephant VC, and Alpine Pacific Capital.

To book the RedAwning Collection, please visit www.redawning.com

About Truckee Donner Land Trust

Truckee Donner Land Trust is a nonprofit whose mission is to preserve and protect scenic, historic and recreational lands with high natural resource values in the Truckee Donner Region, and manage recreational activities on these lands in a sustainable manner. Learn more and help support the Land Trust’s work at www.truckeedonnerlandtrust.org.

