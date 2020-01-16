SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudian® today announced that Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine (LSTM) has chosen Cloudian’s HyperStore® object storage to address the challenges of managing and protecting its growing data, enabling researchers to store data more easily and minimizing additional storage expenses. LSTM selected Cloudian over two larger, competing storage providers because these legacy solutions could not cost-effectively scale to meet its evolving demands.



LSTM is the world’s oldest institution dedicated to research and postgraduate teaching in the field of tropical medicine. It has been training leaders in global health since 1898 and today works collaboratively in over 70 countries to fulfill LSTM’s mission of improving the health of the world’s poorest people.

Based in Liverpool in the UK, the IT department supports research activities in Africa and around the world. As demand for data volumes and resulting storage costs continued to grow, LSTM began looking for a more affordable storage solution. After consulting with COOLSPIRiT, a UK reseller, and using Komprise data management software to assess its storage infrastructure, LSTM determined it could reduce its costs by offloading data from its expensive NetApp NAS system to Cloudian HyperStore.

HyperStore delivers limitlessly scalable object storage with the industry’s most advanced S3 compatibility, geo-distribution for easily managing storage across multiple sites and a range of other data management features—all at up to 70% less cost than traditional storage offerings.

“For our long-term data management/hybrid cloud strategy, we wanted a solution that was scalable and could compete with increased data demands,” said David Rooke, head of IT services at LSTM. “With Cloudian, we no longer have to worry about our storage system impacting our researchers’ ability to collect and analyze data.”

About Cloudian

Cloudian is the most widely deployed independent provider of object storage systems, with the industry’s most advanced S3 compatibility and an extensive partnership ecosystem. Its award-winning flagship solution, HyperStore, provides limitless scalability and cloud-like technology, flexibility and economics in the data center. Cloudian’s global data fabric architecture enables enterprises to store, find and protect object and file data seamlessly across sites, both on-premises and in public clouds, within a single, unified platform. Learn more at cloudian.com .

EMEA Media Contact

Will McCurdy

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry

cloudian@rlyl.com

+44 (0) 20 7403 8878