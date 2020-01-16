Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on Medical Laser Systems Market which estimates the global market valuation for medical laser systems will cross US$ 10 billion by 2025, with an estimated growth rate of more than 14.7%. Reportedly, laser treatments have become a reliable alternative for clinical surgery as it offers secured and improved patient care and minimizes the risk of severe scars. The technology has effectively found place in medical areas like dentistry, ophthalmology, urology and cardiology.

According to a report, urology application in the medical laser industry is expected to record over 16% CAGR over the projected timeframe. Technological advancements in this field have improved the treatment procedure of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) and lithotripsy, and are now helping offer better efficiency, speed and accuracy, which would fuel the medical laser business expansion. Additionally, soaring cases of bladder tumors, BPH, kidney stones and other urological diseases could propel the need for medical laser treatment for complex and routine urological conditions.

In 2018, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) end-use segment accounted for over 15% of medical laser systems market share and are projected to show significant growth over a study timeframe. Apparently, patients prefer to consult ambulatory surgical centers as they provide minimally invasive surgeries that need short hospital stay and very less recovery time. Rising demand for laser surgeries from ASCs would thus offering a significant boost to the medical laser industry size.

Some of the medical laser systems market growth drivers are,

1. Rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures

2. Technological advancement in medical lasers systems

3. Increasing demand for aesthetic treatments

4. Growing medical tourism in developing countries

In terms of regional industry share, the medical laser systems market in Asia Pacific might exceed USD 2 billion by 2025. Countries like South Korea, India and Malaysia are known to offer high-quality clinical treatments at affordable costs. This has also influenced the region’s medical tourism industry. Growing awareness regarding novel clinical treatments could stimulate regional market growth. Moreover, supportive government initiatives have helped raised the average healthcare expenditure of the citizens, further augmenting Asia Pacific medical laser industry.

Notable players in the medical laser systems market include Bausch & Lomb, American Medical Systems, Fotona, Alcon, Lumenis, Koninklijke Philips, Sisram and Cynosure. These companies are actively adopting inorganic strategies such as acquisitions, partnerships and mergers to gain a significant share in the medical laser systems market. They are also focusing on developing innovative solutions to gain a competitive edge over rivals. In January, Alma unveiled its new laser hair removal platform, dubbed Soprano Titanium, to offer users an easy alternative to remove excess hair which was considerably more comfortable and efficient than the traditional hair removal solutions.

