January 16, 2020

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – HERE Technologies, a global leader in mapping and location services, today announced the appointment of Fred Hessabi as Senior Vice President (SVP) and General Manager of Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Russia.

In his role, Hessabi will be responsible for driving regional revenue growth and diversifying the HERE customer portfolio. With HERE Workspace and HERE Marketplace at the core of the company’s platform, Hessabi will identify opportunities for customers, partners and developers, across industries, to leverage the power of location intelligence to solve their business problems.

Hessabi replaces Stefan Hansen, who left HERE in December 2019 to take a position at NTT Data.

Prior to HERE, Hessabi was President of C3.ai International, a leading enterprise AI software provider for building enterprise-scale applications and accelerating digital transformation. In this role, he led and managed all C3 operations outside the USA, including sales, marketing and professional services.

Hessabi has more than 25 years of sales experience in the technology industry. He has worked with clients in a variety of sectors including telecommunications, retail and public sector. Before C3, Hessabi held leadership roles at several prominent companies. He was SAP’s General Manager of EMEA - North & Continental Europe, in charge of all SAP revenues and operations in the region and, before that, at Siebel Systems for ten years, where he served as President of EMEA.

Hessabi holds a MBA degree from the SKEMA Business School in France and will be based in Paris.

