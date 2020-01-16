Dublin, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Floor Coatings Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for floor coatings is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
One of the major factors driving the market studied is the number of increasing housing construction activities in the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific. There are strict regulations on VOCs released for floor coatings.
The global floor coatings market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for around one-third of the revenue share. The top companies in the market include, Sika, The Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries, and AkzoNobel.
Key Highlights
Market Trends
Demand for Concrete Floor Coatings to Boost the Market
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Global Market
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Awareness about the Advantages of Floor Coatings
4.1.2 Increasing Housing Construction Activities in Emerging Economies of Asia-Pacific
4.2 Restraints
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5 Regulatory Policy Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.1.1 Epoxy
5.1.2 Polyaspartics
5.1.3 Acrylic
5.1.4 Polyurethane
5.1.5 Other Product Types
5.2 Floor Material
5.2.1 Wood
5.2.2 Concrete
5.2.3 Other Floor Materials (Stone, Granite, Tiles)
5.3 Coatings Component
5.3.1 One-component (1K)
5.3.2 Two-component (2K)
5.3.3 Three-component (3K)
5.3.4 Other Components (4K, 5K, etc.)
5.4 End-user Industry
5.4.1 Residential
5.4.1.1 Indoor
5.4.1.2 Outdoor
5.4.2 Commercial
5.4.2.1 Parking Lots
5.4.2.2 Retail Outlets
5.4.2.3 Warehouses
5.4.2.4 Other Commercial Industries
5.4.3 Industrial
5.4.3.1 Chemical Industry
5.4.3.2 Food and Beverage Industry
5.4.3.3 Other Industries
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 Asia-Pacific
5.5.2 North America
5.5.3 Europe
5.5.4 South America
5.5.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Ranking Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Akzo Nobel N.V.
6.4.2 ArmorPoxy
6.4.3 Asian Paints
6.4.4 BASF SE
6.4.5 Epoxy-Coat
6.4.6 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
6.4.7 Jotun
6.4.8 Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited
6.4.9 LATICRETE International Inc.
6.4.10 Mapei
6.4.11 Maris Polymers
6.4.12 NIPSEA Group (Nippon Paint)
6.4.13 PPG Industries Inc.
6.4.14 Flowcrete Group Ltd.
6.4.15 Sika AG
6.4.16 StoCretec GmbH
6.4.17 Tambour
6.4.18 Teknos Group
6.4.19 The Sherwin-Williams Company
6.4.20 Tikkurila Oyj
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Increasing Popularity of Eco-friendly Bio-based Floor Coatings
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/po9uoj
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: