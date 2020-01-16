Dublin, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrogen Peroxide Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global hydrogen peroxide market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period, majorly due to its rising applications in pulp & paper industry.
Increasing consumption of hydrogen peroxide as raw material for polypropylene oxide production (HPPO process) is augmenting the growth of the market. Health hazards associated with long-term exposure of hydrogen peroxide is likely to hinder the market's growth. Newer opportunities for hydrogen peroxide in wastewater treatment is projected to act as an opportunity for the market in future.
The global hydrogen peroxide market is consolidated in nature, with the top five players occupying nearly 70% of the market. Majority of companies are focusing on expanding their production capacities, primarily in the Asia-Pacific region. Growing end-user segments, such as electronics and consumer goods, have been the prime focus areas for a lot of companies in the recent times. These players include Solvay, Evonik Industries AG, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc., Arkema Group, Kemira Oyj.
Key Market Trends
Increasing Demand from Pulp & Paper Industry
In Asia-Pacific, China is Projected to Dominate the Market
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Rising Demand from the Paper and Pulp Industry
4.1.2 Increasing Consumption of Hydrogen Peroxide as Raw Material for Propylene Oxide Production (HPPO Process)
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Health Hazards Associated with Long-term Exposure of Hydrogen Peroxide
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5 Technological Snapshot
4.5.1 Production Process
4.5.2 Technology Licensing and Patent Analysis
4.6 Trade Analysis
4.7 Price Analysis
4.8 Supply Scenario
4.9 Upcoming Projects
4.10 Regulatory Policies
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Function
5.1.1 Disinfectant
5.1.2 Bleaching
5.1.3 Oxidant
5.1.4 Other Product Functions
5.2 End-user Industry
5.2.1 Pulp & Paper
5.2.2 Chemical Synthesis
5.2.3 Wastewater Treatment
5.2.4 Mining
5.2.5 Food & Beverage
5.2.6 Cosmetics & Healthcare
5.2.7 Textiles
5.2.8 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Arkema Group
6.4.2 BASF SE
6.4.3 Chang Chun Group
6.4.4 Dow
6.4.5 Evonik Industries AG
6.4.6 Grasim
6.4.7 Guangdong ZhongCheng Chemicals Co. Ltd.
6.4.8 Gujarat Alkali and Chemicals Ltd.
6.4.9 Hodogaya Chemical Co. Ltd.
6.4.10 Kemira Oyj
6.4.11 Kingboard Holdings Limited
6.4.12 Merck KGaA
6.4.13 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc.
6.4.14 National Peroxide Ltd.
6.4.15 Nouryon
6.4.16 PeroxyChem
6.4.17 Qingdao LaSheng Co. Ltd.
6.4.18 Solvay
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Newer Opportunities for Hydrogen Peroxide in Wastewater Treatment
7.2 Growth of the Electronic Industry in Developing Asian Countries
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
