New Jersey, NJ, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global cashew nut shell liquid (CNSL) market is expected to grow from USD 268.34 Million in 2018 to USD 489.63 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.81% during the forecast period from 2019-2026. Increasing the use of CNSL as an alternative to the unsaturated phenols is anticipated to drive the global cashew nut shell liquid (CNSL) market over the forecast period.
Cashew nut shell liquid (CNSL) is a multipurpose by product of the Cashew industry. The nut has a shell of about 1/8 inch thickness inside which is a soft honey comb structure containing a dark reddish brown viscous liquid. CNSL undergoes all the conventional reactions of phenols, CNSL aldehyde condensation products and CNSL based phenolic Resins are used in applications such as surface coatings, adhesives. Various polyamines synthesised from CNSL are used s curing agents for epoxy resins. CNSL and its derivatives have been used as antioxidants, plasticizers and processing aids for rubber compounds, modifiers for plastic materials and used to provide oxidative resistance sulphur-cured natural rubber products. It is also added to rubber gum stock or nitrile rubber to improve the processability, mechanical properties and resistance to crack and cut properties of the vulcanisates. Thus increasing use of CNSL as an alternative to the unsaturated phenols is anticipated to drive the global cashew nut shell liquid (CNSL) market over the forecast period.
Global Cashew Nut Shell Liquid (CNSL) Market Key Findings:
All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment.
This study forecasts revenue growth and volume at global, regional, and country levels from 2016 to 2026. Fior Markets has segmented the global cashew nut shell liquid (CNSL) market on the basis of below mentioned segments:
Global Cashew Nut Shell Liquid (CNSL) Market by Type:
Global Cashew Nut Shell Liquid (CNSL) Market by Application:
Global Cashew Nut Shell Liquid (CNSL) Market by End User Industry:
Global Cashew Nut Shell Liquid (CNSL) Market by Region:
