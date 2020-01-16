Dublin, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Media and Entertainment Video Transcoders Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study is an update to the global media and entertainment (M&E) video transcoders research with a base year of 2018.



For the purpose of this study, the report has identified two main segments for video transcoding: production and multiscreen/video on demand (VOD).

Video transcoding customers classified in the production segment use video transcoding in applications of post-production and archiving and the customers are mostly post-production studios. The multiscreen/VOD segment comprises Pay-TV operators, over-the-top (OTT) service providers, broadcasters, and Internet-only video services.

Multiscreen/VOD transcoding typically involves the creation of optimized video streams for unicast or multicast distribution of video to primary screens, connected computers, devices, and second/third screens. Video transcoding solutions are found in hardware, software, and software-as-a-service (SaaS) form factors. As the digital media ecosystem evolves to include more content and video processing technologies on a multitude of devices, many vendors are updating their video transcoding solutions from hardware to software and SaaS to remain agile and cost-effective, though some legacy hardware solutions remain steadfast in the market.

The market experienced a downturn in revenue as a part of its cyclical nature due to pricing pressures, longer replacement cycles, the commoditization of video transcoding solutions into other digital media technologies such as non-linear editing systems, and geopolitical problems in select regions.

However, the market is expected to pick up in the next two years as video transcoding remains a business-critical technology in the M&E industry. The fate of the market is tied to the improvement in workflows and delivery as more formats and devices take shape in this mature space. Through acquisitions and mergers, the market has seen some stiff competition and the exit and entry of vendors.

Global performance of M&E video transcoders varies in each region, and this study will do an in-depth discussion on key regions: North America and Latin America (NALA); Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Segments of M&E Video Transcoders

Market Overview - Definitions

Definition of M&E Video Transcoders and Segments

Digital Media Value Chain

Frost & Sullivan's Coverage of Video Technologies

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Distribution Channels

Market Distribution Channels Discussion

3. Drivers and Restraints - Total M&E Video Transcoders Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecast and Trends - Total M&E Video Transcoders Market

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue by Form Factor

Percent Revenue by Workflow

Form Factor and Workflow Discussion

Pricing Trends

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Application Segment

Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Application Segment

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total M&E Video Transcoders Market

Market Share

Competitive Environment

Total Competitive Landscape

Competitive Factors and Assessment

Market Leader - AWS Elemental

Market Challenger - Telestream

Market Challenger - MediaKind

Market Challenger - ATEME

Market Challenger/Contender - Harmonic

Market Contender - Imagine Communications

Market Contenders - Encoding.com and Brightcove

Market Contenders - ARRIS and Dalet

Market Contenders - Media Excel and Wowza

Emerging/Receding Participant - Synamedia

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Codec Wars

Growth Opportunity 2 - Optimizing the AR/VR Experience

Growth Opportunity 3 - Build, Buy or Partner

Growth Opportunity 4 - Live Video Skyrockets

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. Production Video Transcoders Segment Breakdown

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Market Share

Competitive Environment

Competitive Factors and Assessment

8. Multiscreen/VOD Video Transcoder Segment Breakdown

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Market Share

Competitive Environment

Competitive Factors and Assessment

9. The Last Word

The Last Word - Predictions

The Last Word - Recommendations

10. Appendix

Market Engineering Methodology

Market Engineering Measurements

Directory of Key Industry Participants

Learn More - Next Steps

List of Exhibits

Companies Mentioned



ARRIS

ATEME

AWS Elemental

Brightcove

Dalet

Encoding.com

Harmonic

Imagine Communications

Media Excel

MediaKind

Telestream

Wowza

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/77ij7w

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

