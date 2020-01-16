LONDON, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TMT Finance, the specialist business information provider, is pleased to announce the agenda for TMT M&A Forum Europe 2020, the leading event for senior dealmakers assessing new investment and M&A opportunities in telecoms and digital infrastructure.



The conference, which takes place in London on May 14th 2020, will evaluate the next merger, acquisition, investment and financing opportunities for telecom, digital infrastructure and cloud services leaders.

TMT M&A Forum Europe 2020 will host 25 key panels and sessions, including:

TMT Leadership Panel – Building communications companies fit for the next decade of connectivity and disruption

– Building communications companies fit for the next decade of connectivity and disruption Enterprise Cloud and Internet Infrastructure Panel – How hyperscalers are shifting market dynamics

– How hyperscalers are shifting market dynamics Digital Infrastructure Panel – Investing in infrastructure convergence for 5G and beyond

– Investing in infrastructure convergence for 5G and beyond TMT M&A Panel – What is driving the next wave of transactions in European TMT?

– What is driving the next wave of transactions in European TMT? Fibre Leadership Panel – Assessing the race to full fibre coverage and investment

The program will also take an in-depth look into Telecom M&A Strategies, The Impact of 5G, Edge Computing and IOT, Data Centres and Managed Services Business Models, Mobile Towers M&A and Financing TMT M&A, through a new stream of interactive breakout sessions, for delegates to exchange their views, point out observations and raise questions in a more dynamic environment.

For the full agenda please visit tmtfinance.com/merger/agenda

“The 2020 TMT M&A Forum for Europe will define the next wave of industry transforming deals and investment strategies for telecoms and digital infrastructure operators, cloud service providers, investors, investment bankers and advisers for the next decade,” said Dominic Lowndes, Founder and CEO of TMT Finance. “From expert discussion on the latest TMT M&A strategies as well as new drivers for private equity and infrastructure investors to valuation and financing options, and how technology is creating new opportunities and business models, delegates will leave the Forum with a perspective that both captures the current challenges, provides resolution and anticipates future trends that are vital to their success.”

TMT M&A Forum Europe 2020 brings together 350 senior executives active in TMT Investment and M&A including Corporate, Private Equity and Telecom Industry Investors, Investment Bankers, M&A Advisers and C-Level executives across the TMT sector.

