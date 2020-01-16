HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On several measures of government debt, the Atlantic provinces vary widely between Newfoundland and Labrador, which has some of the highest levels of government indebtedness of any province, to Prince Edward Island, which has comparatively low levels of government debt, finds a new study released today by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank.
“As budget season approaches, provincial policymakers should understand the scope of their province’s debt problem, which is ultimately borne by taxpayers,” said Alex Whalen, policy analyst at the Fraser Institute and coordinator of the institute’s Atlantic Canada Initiative.
The Growing Debt Burden for Canadians includes several measures of government debt for all four Atlantic provinces.
“Government debt remains a serious fiscal challenge in much of Atlantic Canada, and the region’s aging population will only compound the problem,” Whalen said.
