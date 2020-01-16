LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ViaDerma, Inc., (“Company”) (OTC Pink:VDRM), is pleased to provide this corporate update:
Dr. Christopher Otiko, President of ViaDerma, stated “Having this line of credit in place gives us the ability to fulfill all future orders and frees us up to focus completely on finalizing several pending sales agreements.”
“Although it's been awhile since our last news announcement, that should not be interpreted as a lack of activity on our part, as we have been very busy working to move ViaDerma forward. We appreciate the patience our shareholders have shown, and we expect to have more frequent news announcements in this new year.”
About ViaDerma, Inc.
ViaDerma, Inc. (OTC: VDRM) is a publicly traded specialty pharmaceutical company committed to bringing new products to market and licensing its innovative technology to current leaders in the pharmaceutical industry in a wide variety of therapeutic areas. For more information, visit: www.viadermalicensing.com
