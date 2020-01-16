LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ViaDerma, Inc., (“Company”) (OTC Pink:VDRM), is pleased to provide this corporate update:



A new 55 ml spray bottle for use in hospitals has been registered by the FDA and will be available for use in 2020.

New packaging for Vitastem and Prolyaed has been approved and registered by with the FDA and has replaced previous packaging.

ViaDerma’s newest product, Liberdol is a pain reliever and has been registered with the FDA. More info on this product will be forthcoming.

The Company has a current inventory of 20,000 units of Vitastem. ViaDerma has been extended a line of credit for further product manufacturing for future product sales.

Dr. Christopher Otiko, President of ViaDerma, stated “Having this line of credit in place gives us the ability to fulfill all future orders and frees us up to focus completely on finalizing several pending sales agreements.”

“Although it's been awhile since our last news announcement, that should not be interpreted as a lack of activity on our part, as we have been very busy working to move ViaDerma forward. We appreciate the patience our shareholders have shown, and we expect to have more frequent news announcements in this new year.”

About ViaDerma, Inc.

ViaDerma, Inc. (OTC: VDRM) is a publicly traded specialty pharmaceutical company committed to bringing new products to market and licensing its innovative technology to current leaders in the pharmaceutical industry in a wide variety of therapeutic areas. For more information, visit: www.viadermalicensing.com

Any forecast of future performance is a "forward looking statement" under securities laws. Such statements are included to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions with respect to the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor among many in evaluating an investment.