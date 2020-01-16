DUBLIN, Ireland and LISBON, Portugal, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The EllaLink Group has closed an agreement with RENTELECOM, a Portuguese public telecommunications network operator, to use dark fibers in Portugal and Spain for data center interconnection. RENTELECOM offers the largest neutral backbone in Portugal with more than 8,100km of fiber optic cables within their electricity and gas transport domains. EllaLink will integrate RENTELECOM’s fibers in its optical platform to enhance its services from Sines to Madrid and Lisbon. The protected fiber ring will connect all the major data centers of both capital cities allowing EllaLink to serve PoPs with low latency capacity, open spectrum and managed spectrum services directly towards Fortaleza, São Paulo and Rio in Brazil.



In Sines, fibers will be used to connect the Sines Tech – Innovation & Data Center Hub, which is strategically positioned for the joint development of subsea cable systems and data center infrastructure, both at the core of today’s Internet.

Rui Franco, Director of RENTELECOM, said: “Our aim is to continuously invest in our networks in order to address Portugal’s optical fiber needs. We already offer the largest and most stable neutral optical fiber backbone, with seven cross-border interconnections with Spain, interconnecting all telecom operators and the biggest Datacenters in Portugal.”

Diego Matas, Chief Operating Officer of EllaLink, added: “This agreement with RENTELECOM further reinforces our presence in Portugal and Spain, breaking ground for a long-term collaboration. The high availability of RENTELECOM’s fibers over the shortest route to Madrid, marks a significant step in the expansion of the EllaLink terrestrial network to meet increasing bandwidth demands.”

About RENTELECOM

RENTELECOM is the telecoms and IT provider of the REN group offering dark fiber, datacenter and connectivity services.



REN (“Redes Energéticas Nacionais”) is the utility in Portugal operating the electricity and gas transport networks – its significant ICT infrastructures covering Portugal and reaching the Spanish border, are critical to the energy business.



To learn more visit www.rentelecom.pt



Press contacts RENTELECOM, REN: margarida.ferreirinha@ren.pt

About EllaLink

EllaLink is an advanced optical platform offering secure high capacity connectivity on a unique low latency transatlantic route serving the growing needs of the Latin American and European markets. The EllaLink network directly connects Brazil and Europe, linking the major hubs of São Paulo and Fortaleza with Lisbon, Madrid and Marseille.



The EllaLink System is being built with state-of-the-art coherent technology initially offering 72Tbps of capacity over four direct fiber pairs between Europe and Brazil. The landing sites in Fortaleza (Brazil) and Sines (Portugal) have been secured, the marine survey is complete and cable manufacture has started. EllaLink is scheduled to be Ready for Service in 2020. EllaLink is a privately funded and independent company committed to providing products and services on a Carrier Neutral and Open Access basis.



To learn more visit ella.link

Press contacts EllaLink: info@ella.link

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8bb35696-ad0f-4369-92fd-9338fe61b0a1



