Dublin, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Motion Capture Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global 3D motion capture market was valued at USD 145.53 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 283.53 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 12.12%, during the forecast period (2020-2025).
The dynamic and evolving nature of the market has resulted in the emergence of various kinds of products on the market, including markerless, inertial/non-inertial systems, active/passive systems, and portable/fixed systems.
Key Highlights
Market Trends
Camera Hardware Type Occupies the Largest Market Share
North America to Account for the Largest Share, Globally
Competitive Landscape
The 3D motion capture market is moderately fragmented. The market comprises several global and regional players, a fairly-contested market space, and is witnessing a rise in the number of smaller and more technologically advanced players. The firm-concentration ratio is expected to record high growth over the forecast period, partly because, several software firms are looking at this market as a lucrative opportunity. Some of the key players in the 3D motion capture market are Codamotion and Motion Analysis Corporation among others.
Notable Industry Developments
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Rise in Creation of More Realistic Experiences for Virtual Reality Environments
4.3.2 Revolutionizing the Face of Sports Using Computer Vision
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Complexities Associated with the Technology
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porters Five Forces Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Hardware
5.1.1.1 Cameras
5.1.1.2 Sensors
5.1.1.3 Accessories
5.1.2 Software
5.1.3 Services
5.2 By System
5.2.1 Optical 3D Motion Capture Systems
5.2.1.1 Optical 3D Motion Capture Systems
5.2.1.2 Passive 3D Motion Capture Systems
5.2.2 Non-optical 3D Motion Capture Systems
5.2.2.1 Inertial 3D Motion Capture Systems
5.2.2.2 Electromagnetic 3D Motion Capture Systems
5.2.2.3 Motorized 3D Motion Capture Systems
5.3 By Application
5.3.1 Biomechanical Research and Medical
5.3.2 Media and Entertainment
5.3.3 Engineering and Industrial Applications
5.3.4 Education
5.3.5 Other Applications
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Charnwood Dynamics Ltd.
6.1.2 Motion Analysis Corporation
6.1.3 Noraxon USA Inc.
6.1.4 Notch Interfaces Inc.
6.1.5 Leyard American Corporation (OPTI TRACK)
6.1.6 PhaseSpace Inc.
6.1.7 Phoenix Technologies Inc.
6.1.8 Qualisys AB
6.1.9 Synertial Labs Ltd.
6.1.10 Vicon Motion Systems Ltd.
6.1.11 Xsens Technologies B.V.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
