KINGS ARMS YARD VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45

CLOSURE OF THE COMPANY’S OFFER UNDER THE ALBION VCTS PROSPECTUS TOP UP OFFERS 2019/20 ("Albion VCT Offers")

The Board of Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has reached its £10m limit under its offer for subscription pursuant to the Prospectus dated 22 October 2019 ("Offer"), which is fully subscribed and has closed to further applications.

In light of recent investments and disposals made, the Board has decided not to exercise its over-allotment facility of a further £2m to take the amount up to its maximum limit, £12m as provided for under the Offer.

Allotments in respect of valid applications received prior to the Offer closing are expected to take place on 31 January 2020, for applications in respect of the current tax year, and on 8 April 2020 for applications in respect of the 2020/2021 tax year. Dealing in such shares is expected to commence within 3 business days following allotment.

The Offers which constitute separate offers have all now been fully subscribed and all have been closed to further applications. The total amount raised across the Albion VCTs under the Offers is £34 million gross.

16 January 2020

Enquiries:

For further information, please contact

Albion Capital Group LLP

Telephone: 020 7601 1850