Top 3 OTAs worldwide

The online channel for travel accommodation bookings is growing at a rate of over +10% on a global average, reveals the report. This growth is driven in part by the world's three largest online travel agencies (OTAs), namely, Expedia, Booking.com, and Trip.com. In addition, peer-to-peer accommodation sharing platforms are also on the growth path, led by Airbnb which generated more than USD 1 billion of quarterly revenues in the second quarter of 2019.



Online accommodation bookings growth in emerging markets

The world's top emerging markets in terms of online accommodation reservations growth included China, India, and the Middle East. Furthermore, in the countries of Southeast Asia, the online travel accommodation market is expected to more than double between 2019 and 2025.

Key Topics Covered



1. Management Summary



2. Global Developments

Online Accommodation Booking Market Overview & Trends, November 2019

Online Travel Sales, in USD billion, 2019f & 2023f

Online Share of Total Travel Sales, in %, by Region, 2018

Online Hotel Booking Sales, in USD billion, 2019f & 2023f

Share of Online Hotel Bookings Generated via Intermediaries, in %, 2018

Top Channels Used to Book Accommodation, in % of Travelers, 2018

Reasons for Booking Accommodation via OTAs and Provider Websites, in % of Travelers, 2018

Top 6 Technology Investment Priorities of Hoteliers, July 2019

Preferred Vacation Accommodation Types, in % of Internet Users, 2019

Types of Travel Apps Installed on a Smartphone, in % of Travelers, 2018

Reasons for Downloading a Travel App, in % of Travelers Who Downloaded a Travel App, 2018

Ancillaries Bought via Mobile, in % of Travelers, 2018

Top 5 Accommodation Websites, by Website Rank, incl. Category, Website Visits, in millions, Average Visit Duration, in minutes, Bounce Rate, in %, and Top 5 Countries by Share of Visits, in %, October 2019

Top 12 Travel Unicorn Startups by Valuation, in USD billion, August 2019

Key Figures for Selected Leading OTAs, incl. Revenue, in USD million, Revenue Growth, in %, Gross Bookings, in USD million, and Room Nights, in millions, Q1 2019

3. North America

3.1. Regional

Top 10 Online Hotel Booking Channels, incl. OTAs and Direct, 2018

Websites Used When Choosing a Hotel, in % of Travelers, May 2019

3.2. USA

Online Travel Sales, in USD billion, and in % Year-on-Year Change, 2017 - 2022f

Online Hotel Booking Sales, in USD billion, 2019f & 2023f

Breakdown of Hotel and Lodging Online Gross Bookings, by Direct and OTAs, in %, 2018 & 2022f

Share of Hotel Direct Room Booking Revenues via Mobile Devices, in %, 2018 & 2022f

Share of Hotel Direct Room Booking Revenues via Mobile Apps, in %, 2018 & 2022f

Booking Channels Used, in % of Travelers, by Generation, 2018

Breakdown of Online Accommodation Bookings by Platform, in %, 2018 - 2019 YTD

Combined Market Share of the Top 2 OTAs, in %, 2018e

4. Asia-Pacific

4.1. Regional

Online Travel Sales, in USD billion, 2018 & 2021f

Online Share of Travel Sales, in %, 2018

Online Hotel Booking Sales, in USD billion, 2019f & 2023f

Online Travel Sales, in USD billion, by Vacation Rentals, Hotels, and Flights, in USD billion, 2015, 2019f & 2025f

4.2. China

Breakdown of Online Travel Sales by Segment, in %, Q2 2019

Online Hotel Accommodation Booking Sales, in CNY billion, Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2015 - 2020f

Hotel Room Nights Booked Online, in millions, Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2015 - 2020f

Market Shares of Top 5 OTAs of Online Accommodation Market, in %, Q1 2019

4.3. Japan

Breakdown of Online Travel Sales by Segment, in %, 2018

Top 10 Travel Websites by Visitors, in millions, 2018

4.4. South Korea

Breakdown of Overseas Online Hotel Bookings by Channels, in %, Q2 2017 - Q4 2018

Top Accommodation Booking OTAs Used, in % of Respondents, 2019

4.5. Australia

Breakdown of Hotel Booking Channels Used, in % of Travelers in Australia, by Domestic Travelers and International Travelers, 2018

Breakdown of Homeshare Booking Channels Used, in % of Travelers in Australia, by Domestic Travelers and International Travelers, 2018

Top 10 Online Hotel Booking Channels, incl. OTAs and Direct, 2018

4.6. India

Online Share of Hotel Bookings, in %, 2018 & 2022f

Breakdown of Channels Used to Book Hotels, in % of Travelers, 2018

Top 5 Accommodation Booking Websites, by Website Rank, November 2019

4.7. Thailand

Share of Internet Users Who Booked Hotel Online, in %, 2017 & 2018

Top 5 Accommodation Booking Websites, by Website Rank, November 2019



5. Europe

5.1. Regional

Total Travel Sales, in EUR billion, Online Share of Travel Sales, in %, and Online Travel Sales, in EUR billion, 2018e, 2019f & 2022f

Online Hotel Booking Sales, in USD billion, 2019f & 2023f

Share of Individuals Booking Holiday Accommodation Online, in %, 2012 - 2018

Share of Individuals Booking Holiday Accommodation Online, by EU Countries and Selected Non-EU Countries, in %, 2018

Breakdown of Online Hotel Bookings by Distribution Channel, in %, 2017 & 2018

Top 10 Online Hotel Booking Channels, incl. OTAs and Direct, by EU-5 Countries, 2018

Share of Individuals Using P2P Accommodation Sharing, by Any Website or App and Dedicated Websites or Apps, in %, 2017 & 2018

Top Countries in the EU by Share of Individuals Using Dedicated Websites or Apps to Book Accommodation from Another Individual Online, 2018

Accommodation Sharing Bookings, in EUR billion, and Share of Alternative Accommodations Market and Overall Accommodations Market, in %, 2018

5.2. UK

Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Adults, incl. Travel Arrangements and Holiday Accommodation, Q1 2019

Share of Adults Booking Holiday Accommodation Online, in %, 2012 - 2019

Top 15 OTAs by Number of Unique Visitors to Websites, in thousands, January 2019

5.3. Germany

Share of Individuals Booking Holiday Accommodation Online, in %, 2012 - 2018

Types of Trips Booked via Digital Channels, in % of Travelers Who Book via Digital Channels, by 2-4 Day Trips, and 5+ Day Trips, 2018

5.4. France

Share of Individuals Booking Holiday Accommodation Online, in %, 2012 - 2018

Top 20 Travel Websites/Applications, by Number of Unique Visitors per Month, in thousands, January 2019

5.5. Spain

Share of Individuals Booking Holiday Accommodation Online, in %, 2012 - 2018

5.6. Italy

Share of Individuals Booking Holiday Accommodation Online, in %, 2012 - 2018

5.7. Netherlands

Share of Individuals Booking Holiday Accommodation Online, in %, 2012 - 2018

5.8. Switzerland

Breakdown of Hotel Room Nights By Booking Channel, in %, 2018

Top 3 OTAs by Average Market Share, in % of Hotel Bookings, 2015-2018

5.9. Russia

Share of Travelers Planning to Search and Book Holiday Accommodation via Dedicated Websites, in %, 2016 - 2019

Top 5 Accommodation Booking Websites, by Website Rank, November 2019

5.10. Turkey

Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, Q1 2018 & Q1 2019

5.11. Poland

Share of Individuals Booking Holiday Accommodation Online, in %, 2012 - 2018

6. Latin America

6.1. Regional

Total Travel Sales, by Online Travel Sales, and Offline Travel Sales, in USD billion, 2018

Online Share of Total Travel Sales, in %, 2018 & 2021f

Top 10 Online Hotel Booking Channels, incl. OTAs and Direct, 2018

6.2. Brazil

Breakdown of Accommodation Bookings by Channel, in %, 2017 & 2018

Top 2 OTAs by Market Share, in %, 2017 & 2018

Share of Smartphone Internet Users Who Booked Accommodation via Smartphone App, in %, March 2016 - March 2019

Smartphone Apps Used to Book Accommodation, in % of Smartphone Internet Users Who Booked Accommodation via Apps, March 2019

6.3. Mexico

Product Categories Purchased Online, incl. Transportation, Travel, and Accommodation, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018

Breakdown of Average Quarterly Online Spending on Travel-Related Categories, in % of Online Shoppers Purchasing from Each Category, 2018

Top 5 Accommodation Booking Websites, by Website Rank, November 2019

7. Middle East & Africa

7.1. Regional

Online Travel Sales, by OTAs, Supplier Website and Supplier App, in USD billion, 2021f

Online Share of Gross Travel Bookings, in %, 2018 & 2022f

Breakdown of Hotel Reservations by Channel, in %, 2018

OTAs' Share of Hotel Reservation Revenues, in %, 2018

Top 10 Online Hotel Booking Channels, incl. OTAs and Direct, 2018

7.2. UAE

Product and Service Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, incl. Flight Bookings, 2017 & 2018

Top 5 Accommodation Booking Websites, by Website Rank, November 2019

7.3. South Africa

Share of Online Shoppers Purchasing Flights and Accommodation Online, in %, March 2019

Top 5 Accommodation Booking Websites, by Website Rank, November 2019

Top 10 Online Hotel Booking Channels, incl. OTAs and Direct, 2018

Companies Mentioned



Airbnb Inc.

Booking Holdings Inc.

Expedia Group Inc.

Hostelworld Group

Hotelbeds Group SL

HRS GmbH

Oravel Stays Pvt. Ltd.

Traveloka Indonesia PT

Trip.com Group Ltd.

Tripadvisor Inc.

