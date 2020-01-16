Dublin, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Feed Binders Market by Type (Clay, Plant Gums & Starches, Gelatin, Molasses, Lignosulphonates, Hemicellulose, CMC & Other Hydrocolloids, Wheat Gluten & Middlings), Livestock (Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Other Animals), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global feed binders market size is estimated to account for a value of USD 4.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR 3.4% from 2019, to reach a value of USD 5.9 billion by 2025.

The demand for feed binders is rising due to the increasing meat consumption, growing awareness toward animal health, and rising meat production. To maintain structural integrity and reduce the loss of feed ingredients, feed manufacturers use feed binders to maintain the high-quality of the meat products.

This report segments the feed binders market on the basis of ingredient type, livestock, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses - competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles - which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the feed binders industry, the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, market disruption, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The clay segment, on the basis of type, is projected to be the largest segment during the forecast period.



By type, the clay segment is projected to hold the largest share in the feed binders market. Clay binders are effective for producing high-quality and durable feed products. Feed manufacturers are actively opting for feed binders due to its water absorption properties to reduce wet droppings. Moreover, a small amount of bentonite (clay) is enough to manufacture tougher, harder, and more durable pellets. Thus, clay is projected to witness significant demand over the years.



The poultry segment to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.



By livestock, the feed binders market is segmented into poultry, ruminants, swine, and others (aquatic animals, pet animals, and equines). The per capita consumption of poultry meat is significantly higher than that of beef and pork due to the increased breeding of poultry birds and rising prices of red meat products as compared to poultry. The poultry sector is witnessing a shift in focus toward high-quality compound feed products due to the development of organized farm sectors. This has led to the increased usage of binders by poultry feed manufacturers to ensure the supply of high-quality and value-added feed products.



Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the feed binders market due to the presence of some of the primary compound feed, feed additives, and feed binder producers in the world, such as China and India. Most of the South East Asian countries also focus on the production of feed binders due to the growing livestock population. The increasing trend of meat consumption in the Asia Pacific region has also led to the rise in the production of feed binders.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Macroindicators

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.4 Challenges

5.4 Regulatory Framework

5.5 Patent Analysis



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Supply Chain Analysis

6.3 Value Chain Analysis

6.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.4.1 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6.4.2 Threat of New Entrants

6.4.3 Threat of Substitutes

6.4.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.4.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers



7 Feed Binders Market, By Livestock

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Poultry

7.3 Ruminants

7.4 Swine

7.5 Aquatic Animals

7.6 Equine

7.7 Others* (Pets Such as Dogs and Cats)



8 Feed Binders Market, By Source

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Natural Polymers

8.3 Synthetic Polymers

8.4 Sugar



9 Feed Binders Market, By Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Clay

9.3 Plant Gums & Starches

9.4 Lignosulphates, Hemicellulose, CMC, and Other HyDROColloids

9.5 Gelatin

9.6 Molasses

9.7 Wheat Gluten & Middlings

9.8 Others* Include Pmc and Urea Formaldehyde



10 Feed Binders Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Russia

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.3 France

10.3.4 Spain

10.3.5 UK

10.3.6 Italy

10.3.7 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 India

10.4.3 Japan

10.4.4 Indonesia

10.4.5 South Korea

10.4.6 Rest of APAC

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Argentina

10.5.3 Others in South America

10.6 Rest of the World

10.6.1 South Africa

10.6.2 Egypt

10.6.3 Other Countries in RoW



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

11.2.1 Terminology/ Nomenclature

11.2.1.1 Dynamic Differentiators

11.2.1.2 Innovators

11.2.1.3 Visionary Leaders

11.2.1.4 Emerging Companies

11.2.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.3.1 Business Startegy Excellence

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-UPS/SMEs)

11.3.1 Terminology/ Nomenclature

11.3.1.2 Starting Blocks

11.3.1.3 Responsive Companies

11.3.1.4 Dynamic Companies

11.3.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.3.3 Business Startegy Excellence

11.4 Market Share Analysis/Market Ranking of Key Players

11.5 Competitive Scenario

11.5.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations & Joint Ventures

11.5.2 Expansions & Investments

11.5.3 Acquisitions

11.5.4 New Product Launches



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Archer Daniels Midland

12.2 FMC Corporation

12.3 E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

12.4 Darling Ingredients

12.5 Roquette Freres

12.6 Borreguard Asa

12.7 Gelita AG

12.8 Emsland Starke GmbH

12.9 J.M Huber Corporation

12.10 Avebe UA

12.11 Bentoli Inc.

12.12 Uniscope Inc

12.13 Bonaventure Animal Nutrition

12.14 CRA-VAC Industries Inc.

12.15 IRO Alginate Industry Co. Ltd.

12.16 Kemin Industries

12.17 Ingredion Incorporated

12.18 CP Kelco

12.19 Danisco A/S

12.20 A.F Suter & Co. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ep8xdm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900