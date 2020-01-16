DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactus, Inc. (OTCQB:EXDI) (the “Company”), a hemp farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products, today announced that it has appointed Daniel Alberttis to its Board of Directors.

Emiliano Aloi, President and CEO of Exactus, states, “It is truly a pleasure to have Dan on our Board of Directors. Dan’s extensive experience in high finance and as a corporate advisor will be a perfect fit as we evaluate mergers and acquisitions as well as opportunities to help benefit people in need of our products.”

Daniel Alberttis said, “Exactus has a very bright future ahead and I am excited to bring my experience to the board. With hemp-derived phytocannabinoids offering such promising wellness benefits, the highly experienced team put in place and the success of the 2019 harvest, I am confident that Exactus is well positioned to become a global leader in the sector.”

Daniel Alberttis is currently a Managing Director at The Kannico Agency, a global advisory firm focused on the nonprofit and philanthropic sectors based in Delray Beach, Fl. Mr. Alberttis, a member of the firm's executive team, directs the Strategic Philanthropy division and manages client engagements consisting of Corporations, High Net Worth Families and Private Foundations. Previously, he held various management roles over the course of 13 years for some of the nation's largest financial institutions with the last 6 as a senior banker at JP Morgan Chase. He has advised and managed assets for hundreds of small and mid-sized businesses and has served in several C-level positions as a trusted consultant. He holds a B.S. degree in Business Administration from Lynn University and an M.B.A from Florida Atlantic University.

About Exactus

Exactus Inc. is dedicated to introducing hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products that meet the highest standards of quality and traceability into mainstream consumer markets. The Company has made investments in farming and has over 200 acres of CBD-rich hemp in Southwest Oregon. The Company is introducing a range of consumer brands, such as Green Goddess Extracts™, Levor Collection™, Phenologie™, Paradise CBD™ and Exactus™.

Hemp is a federally legal type of cannabis plant containing less than 0.3% THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), which is the psychoactive component of the cannabis plant. After over 40 years of prohibition, the Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018, known as the 2018 Farm Bill, legalized hemp at the federal level. Hemp production will be regulated by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the states. As a result, in 2019 hemp was generally removed from the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) and enforcement by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

